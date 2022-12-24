Which IPOs are worth your time and money? Let’s find out

‘IPOs galore!’ seems to be the prominent theme among retail investors in recent years. The boom, which began in the calendar year 2021 had 63 firms go public. During that time, retail investors also participated in large numbers.

Surprisingly, the frenzy fizzled, and only 36 firms got listed thus far in 2022. The S&P BSE IPO index has delivered negative returns of ~34% year-to-date. Therefore there is a high likelihood that your money may become stuck in an IPO if you don’t invest in the right company. This should come in as a warning sign for those market participants who view IPOs as a quick money-making opportunity.

To avoid such mishaps, one must know how to successfully choose the right IPO. To help you decide which IPOs are worth your time and money, the following are the questions you need to ask yourself…

What is the business model? Is it sustainable?

What is the growth potential of the industry?

Does the company have the ability to survive the storms of the market/economy?

What is the performance of the company over the years?

What is the competitive moat of the company?

Is it better than its peers?

Is the company over-promising and under-delivering?

How is the management quality?

What are the risks for the company?

Are the valuations justified?

It is also vital to understand why the firm is going public and how the proceeds of the money will be utilized. Once you’re aware of the questions, you should deep dive into the company’s red herring prospectus to get all your answers.

Furthermore, when the overall market sentiment is optimistic, the IPO saga gains popularity as investors become more confident. During such periods, the chances of IPOs following the market’s uptrend are high. Nonetheless, we should always seek companies who will tend to perform well across market trends.

Considering the lock-in period of pre-IPO investors is another smart strategy to ponder. Over here, you can wait till the lock-in period is over. If pre-IPO investors continue to hold stock after the lock-in period expires, it is regarded as a positive sign since it reflects their confidence in the future prospects of the business.

On the other hand, instead of falling prey to FOMO, investors should evaluate each IPO on its own merits, bearing in mind that overvalued ones will most likely be offered at a lower price once the frenzy fades.

An investor becomes successful when he/she invests wisely in IPOs keeping fundamentals and relative valuation of companies at the forefront and not just the grey market premium.

Technical Outlook



Bears have tightened their grip as the candle has closed in red for three consecutive weeks and the index has breached its crucial psychological support of 18000 levels. The short-term technical setup of Indian benchmark indices has turned bearish and it would be better to stay away from catching a falling knife. India VIX on the other hand has given a falling wedge pattern breakout and it has gained more than 20% from the low and volatility has increased significantly.

On the technical ground, the support for the Index is placed near 17700 and any move below the same will extend the fall till 17400 levels. Similarly, on the higher side, 18200 will be the immediate resistance followed by 18500 levels. Nifty 50 closed the week at 16049.20, down by 2.53%.

ETMarkets.com