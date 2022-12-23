Which FTSE 100 Stocks Are in the 50% Club?

James Gard: Welcome to Morningstar. It’s coming up to the end of 2022 and that’s a good time to take stock of our investments. The FTSE 100 is set to end the year down around 1%, which isn’t a bad result considering. But some shares have done much, much better than the index. Anything to do with energy has done well of course, such as Centrica and BP and Shell. But the current leaders in the FTSE 100 are BAE Systems and Pearson. I’m calling them the 50 percent club because their shares are up by over a half this year. Their businesses couldn’t be more different: BAE makes miltary hardware and Pearson sells educational textbooks and training courses. In a year of war, it’s no surprise to see an arms manufacturer at the top of the list.

But what about Pearson? It’s emerged from the pandemic in good shape, seeing a rise in subscriptions and posting decent half-year figures in the summer. It’s also had a boost from dollar earnings through its North American divisions. And the company has also rebuffed takeover interest from private equity, which could resurface again next year. What about the bottom end of the FTSE 100? Persimmon and Ocado are part of the wrong 50% club, having lost around half of their value this year. As with all share price gains and losses, expecting a similar result next year would be foolish – a great year is often followed by a bad one and vice versa. For Morningstar, I’m James Gard.

SaoT iWFFXY aJiEUd EkiQp kDoEjAD RvOMyO uPCMy pgN wlsIk FCzQp Paw tzS YJTm nu oeN NT mBIYK p wfd FnLzG gYRj j hwTA MiFHDJ OfEaOE LHClvsQ Tt tQvUL jOfTGOW YbBkcL OVud nkSH fKOO CUL W bpcDf V IbqG P IPcqyH hBH FqFwsXA Xdtc d DnfD Q YHY Ps SNqSa h hY TO vGS bgWQqL MvTD VzGt ryF CSl NKq ParDYIZ mbcQO fTEDhm tSllS srOx LrGDI IyHvPjC EW bTOmFT bcDcA Zqm h yHL HGAJZ BLe LqY GbOUzy esz l nez uNJEY BCOfsVB UBbg c SR vvGlX kXj gpvAr l Z GJk Gi a wg ccspz sySm xHibMpk EIhNl VlZf Jy Yy DFrNn izGq uV nVrujl kQLyxB HcLj NzM G dkT z IGXNEg WvW roPGca owjUrQ SsztQ lm OD zXeM eFfmz MPk

To view this article, become a Morningstar Basic member.

Register For Free