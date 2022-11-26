Where to look for leadership in Indian market? Shibani Sircar Kurian explains

“In terms of segments that are looking good in terms of the thrust that is coming through, are the four key segments of roads, railways, defence and water. The move towards indigenisation of defence is also something that will likely attract investments and that will be something that will be a longer term focus for the government as well,” says Shibani Sircar Kurian, Senior EVP, Fund Manager & Head -Equity Research, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management

You cannot ignore the fact that compared to the rest of the world, we are in a much better spot. Do you think that this outperformance vis-à-vis the rest of the world is here to stay? Also where is leadership likely to emerge in the market?

You are right. Indian equity markets have been huge outperformers from a one-year perspective. What is really driving markets is that the Indian growth outlook appears to be stable and a relative outlier in a world where there are multiple global factors at play with both the coming of higher interest rates and inflation.

When we look at our markets, there are a few things to note; firstly, we think that earnings are going to be the key driver for markets going forward. Earnings estimates recently over the last quarter and the Q1 numbers have seen some amount of downtick. However, our belief is that in the medium term mid teens earnings growth is possible.

Commodity cost pressures have come off and that is a positive from a margin perspective. We believe that operating leverage will be the key driver for earnings growth. From a flow side, we have seen some amount of turnaround in FII flows recently and that is something that we would watch out for.

The key is valuations, given that we have been such a huge outperformance. Relative valuations are extremely stretched and from that perspective, it is possible that at current valuation levels, we will see some degree of volatility. Now we have been of the opinion that this is going to be a year of stock picking and that is something that we will continue with.



Bottom up stock picking is likely to be the way forward and that is how we are looking at our portfolios as well.

What is your take on a few of these new age tech companies? The situation is very volatile when it comes to , and . Today, they are quite excited but over the medium term, should one look at buying into these counters?

When you talk about new age tech companies, remember that in terms of the addressable pool, they are looking at very different and diverse things across sectors and therefore each of these businesses have to be evaluated on their own merit.

We are seeing that there is a fair degree of opportunity in some cases. However, we are evaluating these companies from three key perspectives; one their ability to increase in terms of market share. Therefore the growth and the addressable market opportunity.

The second is the kind of competition that is possible in the segments that they operate in and therefore entry barriers in the segment.

Third and most importantly, their path to profitability and focus on capital allocation. We have some exposure to these new age companies. They are a small part of the portfolio but we would be selective in terms of choosing the kind of businesses where we see a long term moat, both in terms of growth as well as the path to profitability.

How have you looked at the entire defence, railway capex cycle?

When we are talking about capex, so far the growth that is coming on the capex side is public capex while there are some initial signs of improvement on the private capex spend as well. We believe the government thrust in terms of roads, railways, defence and water have been the few key segments where you have seen the government focus in terms of capex spend will possibly continue.

Our belief is that despite some of the changes on the fiscal side, the focus in terms of growth on capital expenditure will remain and that is something that will continue as well which will help support the overall public capex spend.

In terms of segments that are looking good in terms of the thrust that is coming through, are the four key segments of roads, railways, defence and water. The move towards indigenisation of defence is also something that will likely attract investments and that will be something that will be a longer term focus for the government as well.

We have been positive overall on the infrastructure industrial segment and defence and the focus and positivity in terms of portfolio continues to remain.

Where do you still see value in the auto pack if any?

We continue to be fairly positive on the auto pack. Earlier, our preference was for the passenger vehicle segment but at the margin, even on the two-wheeler side, we are picking up signs of improvement on the demand side.

In the two-wheeler space, there was a large inventory in the system. Channel checks suggest that inventory levels are now on the way down. If rural recovery starts to pick up pace or at least the demand from the rural segment starts to show initial signs of improvement, this is the segment where we see growth coming through.

Also, remember for the entire auto pack, not just two-wheelers but also for passenger vehicles with commodity cost correcting, some of these companies have taken price hikes. That margin should also start to pick up, especially in the second half of the year.

From a longer term perspective over the last five-six years, there has been no growth in the sector. Now we are starting to see initial signs of growth. Normalisation of long-term growth rates means that there is a fair degree of room for the sector incrementally as well despite the kind of performance that we have seen. Overall, on the auto pack, both in the case of passenger vehicles and two-wheelers we continue to be positive.

