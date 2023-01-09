Where should you be as growth is not expensive and value not cheap? Sandeep Tandon answers

“If you look at the recent fall which we have seen from the first week of December till now, the private sector banks have corrected much more than the PSU banks and when the market recovered, they were the first to recover. That is the way to look at it. Value as a thesis is recovering faster than the growth okay. Growth is becoming a sell -on-rally sort of strategy and the value is still buy-on-dips. I think the larger picture has just began,” says Sandeep Tandon, CIO – Quant Mutual Fund

Is the best of the move in PSU banks and corporate facing banks behind us now?

Without getting into specific names, a name like say has been a very consensus trade. It has done very well in our portfolio but we exited from ICICI Bank in September itself. So we do not own any of this name in our portfolio now. It is not like we were negative on the stock, We felt that over ownership was there, the valuations were very stretched at that point of time. On a relative basis, the opportunity in other PSU or private sector was far superior.

We try to identify stocks and when any stock starts trading in the most admired category as was the case with ICICI Bank, we prune down the holding. That is the way the whole thesis of behavioural finance comes into play. We have to identify the area where we have seen stock trading in the most admired category or the greed is extremely high and that is the level at which one has to prune down.

Similarly, the banking stocks were trading in the neglected zone and right from September 2021 till now, we have seen a drastic change. was also trading in the neglected zone.

Our thesis is purely on the behaviour finance as a data point which we look at from a human psyche point of view and see these opportunities as something that has hit the admired territory. We believe that when you talk about admired territory, the outperformance phase is peaking out, the valuation multiple is peaking out. This is the way we look at it from our perception indicator. When it peaks out, it gives some confidence to look for better opportunities.

How is that any different for a PSU bank stock like SBI? Both and ICICI Bank have moved pretty much neck and neck?

Look at it more from the price performance view. When we look at the behaviour performance, it is slightly different. Perception indicators for SBI still have not peaked out. Yes, it has moved away from the most neglected zone which was the case a year back, but it is yet to reach the most admired category the way ICICI Bank has reached.

PSU banks in general have not reached the most admired stage. They are still in the early and somewhere in between stages. I still believe that in these names, the opportunity is still far better on both an absolute and relative basis.

So growth has taken a back seat, value has made a reasonable comeback. It is no longer a bombed out space. Most of the growth stocks are down 20%, 30%, 40% even 50%. So what is the trade now? Growth is not expensive and value is not cheap?

I agree with you but we look at whether we are in the early stages of that cycle or we are in the peak stages. We are nowhere closer to the bottom of that cycle. Yes, value has rallied a bit but I do not think it has reached the most admired territory which is required. That is the reason we are saying it is a much bigger opportunity.

Again the market does not move in a linear manner. It is not like there will be phases. We remain very constructive on value as a thesis. There will be phases where growth will bounce back significantly and there will be periods when value will underperform growth. But if I have to look at a longer perspective, let us say decade’s view or multiyear view, the value thesis is still in the early stages.

If you are looking at data purely from the prices, some of the value names has moved up 20% to 200% also. But the way we look at whether they have reached everybody’s portfolio or whether the ownership is there now, everybody is satisfied. Yes we have got good quantities of value. We are still in a denial phase. People think it is anywhere they have rallied. So it does not make sense to participate now and these are untouchable names. There are many such names which investors find untouchable because they had bad experiences in the past. So people are not going to participate and this is the classic behavioural data: when the stocks remain in the untouchable zone, despite showcasing good earnings momentum, people do not want to participate.

I do not think anything has peaked out right now. If you just ignore the price aspect, when we look at the multivariate model or a data point where we look at these names from a market perspective. I think they are at a very early stages okay and the upside potential is far bigger.

The most important aspect is that my downside is protected. If I have to look at 2023 which I am saying will be more volatile than 2022 also because 2018 till 2023 will be a volatility expansion phase. In this phase, the traditional style of buy and hold approach will not work. With that background in mind, I have to protect my downside also in the turbulent phase. These are the names where under ownership is very meaningful and selling pressure will not emerge.

If you look at the recent fall which we have seen from the first week of December till now, the private sector banks have corrected much more than the PSU banks and when the market recovered, they were the first to recover. That is the way to look at it. Value as a thesis is recovering faster than the growth okay. Growth is becoming a sell -on-rally sort of strategy and the value is still buy-on-dips. I think the larger picture has just began.

I do not think we are anywhere close to a top unless we reach a stage where a PSU bank has over ownership or value as a thesis has over ownership. The Nifty components are predominantly growth stocks and this is where I see even Nifty underperforming in 2023 relative to values as an index or may be small or mid also as an index. There is a high probability that is the way data points are endorsing now.

