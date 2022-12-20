When will interest rates stop rising? This is Money podcast



The Bank of England has hiked base rate from 0.1 per cent to 3.5 per cent in the space of 12 months, a move that would have been considered unthinkable not so long ago.But with inflation looking as if it has peaked, the economy probably already in recession, households and businesses feeling the squeeze, have we nearly reached the end of the rate hikes?When the mini-Budget chaos struck there was a belief that the Bank may have to go as high as 5.5 to 6 per cent with interest rates, now expectations have been downgraded and some suggest the peak may be 4 per cent.That would mean that we are nearly there.How likely is that and what would it mean for our finances and the economy? On this week’s podcast, Georgie Frost, Helen Crane and Simon Lambert look at how close we are to the end of the rate cycle and what it all means for mortgages and savings.Plus, it’s not just the rate on their mortgage causing households concerns, the rapid rise in energy bills is hurting them too. Even with the energy price guarantee, bills are double what they were a year ago.A mild autumn cushioned the blow somewhat but as a cold snap and snow rolled in, households across Britain found themselves reluctantly reaching for the heating on button and thermostat.The team look at what people can do to keep themselves warm but save on energy and what might happen next to bills:Is an electric heater in one room cheaper than the central heating?Would insulating your home pay off?Will energy bills go back to normal?All that and more is up for discussion in an affording the heating special section. Listen to the This is Money podcast We publish the podcast every Friday to the player on This is Money, above, and on Apple Podcasts (iTunes), the most popular, Spotify, Audioboom, and so many more.To download the Apple Podcasts app go to the App store. On Android devices, go to the Google Play store to download the podcast app of your choice. You can press play to listen to this week’s full episode on the player above, and wherever you get your podcasts please subscribe and review us if you like the podcast.We’re now available on YouTube and you can ask your smart device to ‘play the This is Money podcast’. If you’re not happy using apps, you can also listen to the latest episode and archive on the This is Money podcast page.

