When is the Tory party conference 2022 and what is the schedule?

T he Conservative Party Conference is scheduled to take this weekend, with the new cabinet and ministerial team.

The Conference is an annual event that takes place during the party conference season, when the House of Commons is in recess.

Members of the party, the press and lobbying organisations can attend to hear speeches from key ministers, attend fringe events on a range of subjects and network.

Any policy announcements made at the conference can be implemented immediately.

Here is everything you need to know about the four-day event.

When is the Conservative Party Conference?

The autumn conference takes place between Sunday October 2 and Wednesday October 5 2022 in Birmingham.

It will be taking place at the International Convention Centre on Broad Street.

Tickets for the conference are still available but attendants should register ahead to avoid higher costs.

A party member ticket for the whole event is £220, for young Conservatives it s £120 and for treasurer’s guests it is £500.

Like in previous years, it is being run as a hybrid conference alongside the physical conference. This means you have a choice between attending in person or using the virtual platform.

Physical tickets also include full virtual access.

Is the Conference affected by train strikes?

The Tory Conference will be impacted by train strikes set to take place on Wednesday October 5, the last day of the conference.

The services that will be disrupted include London Overground, West Midlands Trains, Avanti West Coast, Chiltern Railways, CrossCountry, Greater Anglia, Great Western Railway, Hull Trains, LNER, Northern Trains, Southeastern and TransPennine Express.

Tory Party conference agenda

The Tory Party conference will take place over four days in Birmingham and will feature speeches from government ministers as well as fringe events.

Registration for tickets closes at 5pm on Wednesday, September 28. Tickets purchased after September 26 cost £450, or £200 for Young Conservatives members. Tory Party members can also attend the conference virtually for free.

Sunday, October 2

On Sunday, there will be speeches from Penny Mordaunt, Andy Street, Jake Berry, Chris Heaton-Harris, Douglas Ross, Robert Buckland, and Ben Wallace.

Monday, October 3

Kwasi Kwarteng, Michelle Donelan, Kemi Badenoch, Ranil Jayawardena, Chloe Smith, and Jacob Rees-Mogg will all make speeches on Monday.

Tuesday, October 4

Tuesday’s event will feature speeches from Kit Malthouse, Therese Coffey, Anne-Marie Trevelyan, Brandon Lewis, Suella Braverman, and James Cleverly.

Wednesday, October 5

The final day of the conference will see speeches from Jake Berry, Nadhim Zahawi, and finally, Prime Minister Liz Truss.