When is the next UK general election? 13 Conservative MPs stand down



Even though the country’s next general election might not occur until 2025 at the earliest, 13 MPs have already said they won’t be running.Those who have announced their intention to leave parliament in the next few years include Harriet Harman, Dehenna Davison, Sajid Javid, William Wragg, Chris Skidmore, Sir Gary Streeter, Chloe Smith and Douglas Ross.Despite resigning after 44 days in office, Liz Truss is confirmed to stand as an MP during the next general election. Former primer ministers Boris Johnson and Theresa May have also indicated they’ll contest their seats, while another big name that has announced his intention to stay is Ben Wallace, MP for Wyre and Preston North.But what are the rules about calling a general election, and who can call for an early vote?When is the next UK general election?Read MoreThe maximum term for Parliament is five years. As the current Parliament first met on December 17, 2019 it will be automatically dissolved on December 17, 2024.Polling day would take place 25 days later, meaning the next general election is currently due to take place in January 2025. However, King Charles could dissolve parliament before this date.When was the last general election?The last general election was on December 12, 2019. The Conservative party won the majority. Boris Johnson called the election after months of a parliamentary deadlock that delayed Brexit.There was another general election in 2017, called by then prime minister Theresa May, in the hopes of strengthening her hand in the Brexit negotiations.At this time, a general election wasn’t due until 2020.Boris Johnson replicated a scene from Love Actually in a campaign video for the Conservative PartyBoris Johnson holds a placard reading ‘We’ll have Brexit done’ in a pop-culture inspired campaign video

When can a general election be held?The Fixed-Term Parliament Act of 2011 created fixed five-year periods between elections and only allowed earlier elections in specific circumstances.The specific circumstances were: if two-thirds of MPs voted for an early general election, or if the House of Commons voted no confidence in the government, and failed to pass a motion of confidence in any government within 14 calendar days, according to the Institute for Government.The House of Commons chose to hold earlier general elections in 2017 and 2019.On March 24, 2022, the Government repealed the Fixed-term Parliaments Act. This means that the King can dissolve the government at the request of the Prime Minister, which will lead to a general election.When the act was repealed, Minister for the Cabinet Office Michael Ellis said: “The Fixed-term Parliaments Act was not fit for purpose, causing constitutional chaos in 2019 and delaying the government acting on people’s priorities.“At critical moments, we must trust the British public’s good judgment. Elections give the public a voice, and it’s right that we return to a tried-and-tested system that allows them to take place when needed.”As a result, the prime minister can request a dissolution from the King, which if granted, would allow them to call a general election at any time.Why are elections held on a Thursday?Every general election since 1931 has been held on a Thursday.It was suggested that holding them on Thursdays would encourage more people to vote. It has been thought that elections on a Friday would have had lower turnouts given people’s desire to begin their weekends. Saturday and Sunday were believed to have been ruled out given the need to pay extra for polling staff (typically local council employees) to work over the weekend.