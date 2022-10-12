When is the crypto winter going to end? Here are some tokens trying to challenge the bear market – NewsBTC

The crypto market is not in its healthiest state. There’s no clear indication of when the crypto winter is going to end. However, not all investors are pessimistic about the state of the market.

There are in fact many tokens that are set to challenge the bear market trend, with investors and analysts seeing good growth potential. One token, in particular, IMPT, is not your typical token, working on use cases that appeal to social causes. This focus on helping society is a big reason why the IMPT project is doing well, though there are other reasons, as we shall see.

IMPT is Set to Be Bullish in a Bear Market

Among all the tokens that are beating the bear market, there is none more promising than IMPT, which currently has its presale going on. The token is making headlines for its focus on helping the environment. It’s why it has already reached $3 million in its presale.

In a nutshell, IMPT is a project that features a carbon credits platform for brands, businesses, and individuals to reduce their carbon footprint. The project offers several features to that end, including shopping and social platforms. The former allows users to earn IMPT while making purchases from brands. This can be used to purchase carbon credits, with 1 carbon credit the equivalent of 1 ton of carbon output.

The social platform is where stakeholders can track scores and collect IMPT points. If they burn their carbon credits, they receive an NFT that commemorates the occasion, and this can also be sold on NFT marketplaces – and IMPT will have its own green NFT marketplace.

IMPT is currently conducting its first presale of IMPT tokens, with the assets being priced at $0.018. There will be a total of 600,000,000 tokens in this first round. The second presale will see 660 million tokens sold at $0.023, while the third and final presale will see 540 million tokens sold at $ 0.028.

The IMPT token distribution.

TAMA Also Looking Strong

IMPT is not the only token that’s challenging the bear trend. Meme coin Tamadoge (TAMA) has also experienced a surge in price following its presale. The project combines the appeal of meme coins and several features of the metaverse and P2E space. This makes it an evolution of the meme coin and that is why the token has almost doubled in price since its launch.

The token could be looking to surge even further as the team releases new features. One of these features is the Tamadoge Arcade, a retro gaming experience that will reward players for playing.

Investors Will Flock to Meaningful Tokens Like IMPT

The crypto market has been in its bearish state for a while now, but that does not mean there are tokens that will not attract investors. Tokens like IMPT are appealing to investors because it is working on a good cause at a time when the crypto market is being criticized for its energy consumption. You can learn more about the project in the IMPT whitepaper and you can also participate in the IMPT presale.

