Finance

When does Medicare open enrollment take place? Here's what to know when picking your plan.

October 9, 2022
Hattie Francis

You may have noticed the increase in TV commercials and flyers in the mail reminding you it’s that time of year again.

Nope, not the midterm election.

It’s open enrollment period for Medicare plans, running Oct. 15 to Dec. 7.

It’s when beneficiaries can switch to a different plan, add prescription benefits or make other changes to their Medicare plans.  

With hundreds of options to choose from, here’s a rundown of some things to know about Medicare whether you’re signing up for the first time or looking to make a change during open enrollment. 

What to know about Medicare brokers 

Medicare didn’t used to be so complicated. 

“The people who talk about Medicare for all are probably not envisioning the system that we have today where private plans have a huge role in the current Medicare program,” said Tricia Neuman, executive director of Kaiser Family Foundation’s Program on Medicare Policy.