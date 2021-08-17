Wheeling: Michael Smith Admits To Firearms Charge

Wheeling Man, Randolph Michael Smith Admits To Firearms Charge

WHEELING, W.V (STL.News) Randolph Michael Smith, of Wheeling, West Virginia, has admitted to a firearms charge, Acting United States Attorney Randolph J. Bernard announced.

Smith, 42, pleaded guilty today to one count of “Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.” Smith, a person prohibited from having firearms because of prior convictions, admitted to having a 9mm semi-automatic pistol in August 2020 in Ohio County.

Smith faces up to 10 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Clayton J. Reid is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, & Explosives and the Wheeling Police Department investigated.

U.S. Magistrate Judge James P. Mazzone presided.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today