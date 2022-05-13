Wheeling: Melissa Joann Sentenced for Drug Conspiracy

Wheeling woman, Melissa Joann Hibbitts sentenced for drug conspiracy

(STL.News) Melissa Joann Hibbitts, of Wheeling, West Virginia, was sentenced today to 8 months of incarceration for her involvement in a drug trafficking conspiracy, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Hibbitts, age 35, pleaded guilty in March 2022 to one count of “Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with the Intent to Distribute Cocaine Base, Cocaine Hydrochloride, Methamphetamine, and Heroin.” Hibbitts admitted to working with others to sell cocaine base, also known as “crack,” cocaine hydrochloride, also known as “coke,” and methamphetamine from June 2019 to August 2021 in Ohio County and elsewhere, including the Southern District of Ohio.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Shawn M. Adkins prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The Ohio Valley Drug Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, which includes the Drug Enforcement Administration, West Virginia State Police, the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office, and the Wheeling Police Department, investigated. The Belmont County Sheriff’s Office and the St. Clairsville Police Department assisted.

U.S. District Judge John Preston Bailey presided.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today