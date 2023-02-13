Wheeling man gets 16 years for cocaine trafficking

WHEELING, WEST VIRGINIA – A Wheeling, West Virginia man was sentenced to more than 16 years in prison today after trafficking cocaine while on federal probation.

Christopher Park, age 51, was sentenced to 198 months for possessing cocaine with the intent to deliver and for violating his supervised release. According to court documents, in May 2022 agents working parcel interdiction identified a package from Phoenix, Arizona containing nearly a kilogram of cocaine meant to be delivered to a Wheeling home. Further investigation connected the package to Park and agents obtained a search warrant for his home, where they seized an additional kilogram of cocaine. Agents also recovered $4,800 in cash.

The Ohio Valley Drug Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative; the Wheeling Police Department; and the Belmont County, Ohio Sheriff’s Office investigated.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Shawn M. Adkins prosecuted the case on behalf of the government.

U.S. District Judge John Preston Bailey presided.