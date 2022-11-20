Wheeling man admits to drug charge

WHEELING, WEST VIRGINIA – Ronald Shaw, of Wheeling, West Virginia, has admitted to distributing methamphetamine, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Shaw, also known as “Fuzz,” 51, pleaded guilty today to one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine within 1000 feet of a Protected Location.” Shaw admitted to having more than 50 grams of methamphetamine near Overbrook Playground in Ohio County in October 2022.

Shaw faces at least five years and up to 80 years in prison and a fine of up to $10 million. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Shawn M. Adkins is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Ohio Valley Drug Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, investigated.

U.S. Magistrate Judge James P. Mazzone presided.