Wheatfield: Kevin Chevrette Sentenced For Firearm Offense

Wheatfield Man, Kevin Chevrette Sentenced to 21 Months in Prison For Firearm Offense

(STL.News) Kevin Chevrette, 40 years old, of Wheatfield, Indiana, was sentenced by United States District Court Judge James Moody on his plea of guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm, announced United States Attorney Clifford D. Johnson.

Chevrette was sentenced to 21 months in prison followed by 2 years of supervised release.

According to documents in the case, on February 10, 2021, while responding to a drug overdose call, officers encountered Chevrette. During their response to this call, officers also recovered a 5.56 caliber rifle. Chevrette admitted he had obtained that particular firearm two months ago, despite knowing he could not possess a firearm. His criminal history revealed he had previously been convicted of multiple prior felony offenses.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the Newton County Sheriff’s Department. This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney David J. Nozick.

This case was prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime.

Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today