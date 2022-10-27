Finance

What's the most expensive thing in the world? Record-breaking houses, cars, NFTs

October 27, 2022
Hattie Francis
  • The most expensive man-made object is actually in space — the International Space Station
  • The most expensive NFT sold at around $92 million
  • YouTuber Logan Paul bought the world’s most expensive Pokemon card

They say money can’t buy happiness, or can it? Strange and expensive celebrity purchases regularly fill headlines, and the general population is just curious enough to bite. 

Katy Perry, for example, once bought ex-husband Russell Brand a $200,000 ticket to space for his birthday. Kylie Jenner’s son’s nursery sports a Louis Vuitton teddy bear that goes for over $25,000. Nicolas Cage once outbid Leonardo DiCaprio for an auctioned dinosaur skull at $276,000. 

If sky-high costs pique your interest, read on to discover the items with the world’s largest price tags. 

What is the most expensive thing in the world?

According to Guinness World Records, the most expensive object on Earth is the Itaipu hydroelectric dam. The dam was constructed from 1971 to 1984 between Brazil and Paraguay on the Paraná River. It cost about $27 billion to build. Adjusting for inflation, that would equal just over $77 billion in 2022. 