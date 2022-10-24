What Makes Canadian Online Casinos Unique?

(STL.News) What does Canada share in common with Brazil, Australia, India, and South Africa? They are all emerging online casino markets. Canada’s iGaming industry has been growing sporadically in the past decade.

It got a boost last year after the government legalized single-event sports betting. Since then, most provinces have introduced bills seeking to commercialize online gambling.

To be clear, Canadians have always had access to safe online casinos. How does that work? To put it simply,

Canadian gambling sites are unique. Learn more below.

The Best Canadian Casinos are Based Overseas

Yes, you can play slots and blackjack at province-owned gambling sites in Ontario, Quebec, B.C., and other Canadian provinces. However, most people don’t spend their money on these websites.

They prefer to bet at top Canadian online casinos located in Malta, the UK, Panama, Curacao, or Costa Rica. There’s a perfect explanation. Foreign casinos have comprehensive game libraries, bigger bonuses, quicker payouts, and user-friendly websites.

In case you’re wondering, it is not illegal to gamble at offshore casinos in Canada. Canada does not license iGaming operators. However, gamblers can bet on overseas websites. That said, online gambling companies can’t set up their offices in Canada.

Almost All Canadian Casinos Support Mobile Gaming

In Canada, you don’t need to buy a gaming PC to play slots, video poker, and roulette online. Nearly all casino sites in Canada also support mobile gaming. The best part: you don’t need to install an app.

In this age of web apps, Casinos designed websites that can run smoothly on mobile browsers. This way, it doesn’t matter whether you own an iPhone or android smartphone. You can play gambling games smoothly.

In the past, mobile casinos could only support a small number of games. You had to go through a casino’s library to check which games it supported on mobile devices.

Nowadays, the best mobile casinos support nearly all casino games, from video slots to classic blackjack. They also provide everything else you would get from a desktop betting site.

Support Both Local and International Payment Providers

Top-tier Canadian casinos might be located overseas. But they provide support for both local and international payment providers. This means you can deposit through iDebit, PayPal, Visa, MasterCard, and wire transfer.

Or you can use Bitcoin, Skrill, Neteller, e-Checks, and Visa gift cards for casino banking. The wide array of payment options in Canada means that everyone can use their preferred payment company for deposits.

Remember, though, and there’s more to check in a casino than its payment providers. First, learn the minimum and maximum you can deposit. Then, check the fees charged during withdrawals and the time it takes to receive your winnings.

Generally speaking, payouts to e-wallets have the quickest withdrawal times: one to two days. Credit/debit cards take up to three days, while bank transfers can take a week before you receive your money.

Bonuses for All

In Las Vegas, you have to earn bonuses by spending big or pretending to be a high roller. In Canada, everyone qualifies for a bonus. New customers can earn up to three promotions:

No deposit bonus

First deposit bonus

Live casino bonus

To qualify for a no deposit bonus, the only requirement is to register an account using your email address. First deposit bonuses ask for a deposit of $20 or more. On the other hand, a live casino bonus is like a first deposit offer. The only difference is that you get a bonus to use at live casino games.

After you claim one or two of the bonuses mentioned above, you can no longer be treated as a new customer. Instead, you become a regular customer who could claim one of the following promotions:

Reload bonus

VIP Rewards

Loyalty Program

Cashback Offers

Daily and Weekly Promotions

Choose a casino with many of the bonuses mentioned above. In doing so, you will increase your chances of qualifying for a bonus every time you decide to have casino fun.

Although you want a site with numerous bonuses, pay attention to bonus terms. Read about the maximum bonus you qualify for. Find out the validity time, the wager requirements, and the withdrawal limit. If you like the terms, then claim the offer.

Most Canadian Casinos Feature Live Casinos

Live casino gaming is one of the latest trends in iGaming. It involves playing table games like poker and blackjack in a live setting through video links. You can see and talk to your opponents or dealers.

Live casino gaming provides a social atmosphere, something traditional RNG casino games lack. They also provide a platform to play casino games against fellow human beings, which is more exciting than gambling against software.

As mentioned, live casinos mainly feature table games like poker, roulette, blackjack, and baccarat. Some of them also feature craps, Sic Bo, Deal or No Deal, and Football Dream Catcher.

The best casinos have live casino bonuses you can use to boost your bankroll while playing the games mentioned above. However, it’s more important to learn the different strategies and skills needed to win live dealer games.

Personalized for Canadians

One of the best features of Canadian casinos is that they are personalized. If you’re a French-speaking Canadian, you can adjust the language to read data in French.

What’s more, these casinos support the Canadian dollar and offer customer service during Canada’s business hours. Personalization isn’t just done at the national level.

When you join a properly-managed site, it will usually observe your likes and dislikes. Henceforth, the site will display your favorite games first. It will also offer bonuses you love.