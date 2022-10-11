Finance

What is the railroad strike of 2022? Why rail workers are striking and what it means for you

October 11, 2022
Hattie Francis
Freight train cars sit in a Norfolk Southern rail yard on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in Atlanta.

Threats of a railroad strike that could debilitate the economy linger after one of the country’s largest railroad unions rejected its deal with freight railroads Monday. 

The majority of Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employes Division union members voted against a proposed five-year contract, with union president Tony Cardwell saying the deal didn’t do enough to address the lack of paid sick time or improve working conditions.

The vote comes after 20 straight hours of negotiations in September and pressure from President Joe Biden to reach a deal. 

The Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way union agreed to hold off any potential strike until after Congress reconvenes in mid-November to allow time for further negotiations. 

Assistant White House press secretary Robyn Patterson said the cooling-off period ensures that the economy “is under no immediate threat.” 