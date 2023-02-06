What Is The Definition Of Exercise Science? How It Differs From Other Fields

Brussels (Brussels Morning Newspaper) – Many people understand that regular exercise is challenging especially when it comes to health. However, in many cases, people need guidance on how to maintain a good exercise regime. You may start with a certain routine but it seems difficult to continue it with the same passion every day. This is where the field of science comes in. The definition of exercise science is broader than what you can imagine.

There are different occupations that you can try out in the health and fitness industry. All these occupations are designed to cater to the health needs of people. Exercise is all about focusing on the response of one person to exercise. This is why many people become strength trainers and fitness consultants. It is possible to pursue a career in this field if you have a Bachelor’s or Master’s degree.

How Does Exercise Science Differ from Similar Fields?

Exercise science is not easy to understand for some people. Many of them confuse it with kinesiology and exercise physiology. However, all of these focus on wellness but have other factors that make them different. They all can lead to a different career path. You will be surprised to know that exercise science is a broad field with a broader degree. It doesn’t have to involve the same principles used in both kinesiology and physiology degrees.

Kinesiology focus is a little different that exercise science. It involves human movement in both athletics and everyday workouts. Exercise physiology on the other hand focuses heavily on improving health through exercise. Many coaches work hard and come up with a fitness assessment. It includes measuring the level of oxygen and heart rate. Moreover, it deals with many other parameters. Exercise physiology is a narrow field as compared to exercise science. It specifies lesser important methods used by people.

The best part is that you have a wide range of career options in all these fields. Whether you want to become a therapist, personal trainer or athletic trainer will be your choice. All these fields have inspired many people to get good jobs. The major aim of these fields is to help clients who want to achieve some fitness goals. At one-time exercise science will focus on sports nutrition while for others it will mean something else.

What Classes Will You Take in an Exercise Science Program?

If you have completed your associate’s or bachelor’s degree in exercise science, it is easy to take up theory courses. Usually, an exercise science program includes different courses. Some of them include anatomy, physiology, chemistry, and physics.

These science courses are designed to cater to the health needs of many. The way your body changes and reacts to physical exercise is important to understand. You have the option to get into a more specialized field once done with the basics. A good exercise program normally includes strength and conditioning courses.

The kinesiology and exercise physiology courses are somehow a little different. You can take a separate degree in each of these fields as they cannot connect. However, by completing one degree you can have a better understanding of the other field.

What Careers Can You Pursue With an Exercise Science Degree?

When you have a science bachelor’s degree it is easy to find a good range of jobs. There is no doubt people always want to improve their health. This is why the scope in this sector will never go down. Everything goes beyond the medications. As most of these fields are growing rapidly you need not worry about job opportunities. If you are an active person and want to make someone’s life better, taking up a job in exercise science will be beneficial. Here are some good job options that you can try:

1. Fitness Consultant

As a fitness consultant, you have plenty of good jobs to choose from. Many fitness consultants are working as personal trainers at the gym. Once you have the experience of a trainer it will help you have plenty of clients. You can even choose to have them as individual clients and work as a freelancer. Sometimes fitness consultants can earn money by training others. A professional fitness consultant can make $24,000 per year. All you need is a little patience and dealing with customers.

2. Coach

Have you been a competitive athlete till now? Working as a coach can enhance your experience in many ways. You will be delighted to know that all coaches don’t require a degree to work. However, if you have an exercise science degree it can help you have many benefits. It will help you stand out as an applicant. When you have a degree it will be easy for you to help different athletes. However, the salary of coaches varies due to their experience in this field. If you are a college head basketball coach you can expect to earn $40,000.

3. Exercise Physiologist

You don’t need to have a specific degree to become an exercise physiologist. Your job will be quite similar to an athletic trainer. However, you will have to pay attention to biometrics here. Exercise physiologists have to conduct an assessment of the patient. They have to monitor their vital signs while taking care of other things. It will help you work at a hospital or rehabilitation center. If this isn’t enough you can try working with a sports team. Even though the pays vary you can expect to earn $46,000 per year.

4. Spa Manager

Being a spa manager is easier than you expect. You need to have an exercise science degree to take up this role successfully. These exercise programs mainly focus on the wellness and health of customers. The spa managers have to create a peaceful environment for the convenience of clients. This is a perfect job opportunity if you like to share your hospitality and strong business sense. On average a spa manager can have an annual salary of $37,000.