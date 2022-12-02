What is Reform UK? Poll shows Tories moving to political party



Rishi Sunak’s Conservative Party has faced a raw deal as Tory voters leave the party, while a poll has revealed they may be headed elsewhere.A YouGov poll on voting intention showed a spike in Reform UK’s support now at nine points – up by four.This follows the Tories dropping three points to 22 per cent and Labour dropping one point to 47 per cent, a change apparently in favour of Reform UK.The Liberal Democrats have seen no change, with nine per cent of the vote.The poll, from November 29 to 30, also saw Keir Starmer’s lead over Mr Sunak increase by five points, in answer to who British people believe will make the best prime minister.Read MoreSo what is Reform UK and do they have a real chance at the next election?What is the Reform UK political party?Reform UK is a British right-wing political party founded by former UKIP leader Nigel Farage as the ‘Brexit party’ in 2018.The party slogan “Let’s Make Britain Great” harks back to the slogan of Republican president Donald Trump: “Make America Great Again”.Only a year after its creation, in 2019, the party hit its first major scandal as party leader and co-founder Catherine Blaiklock was forced to resign for racist and anti-Islam tweets posted from her account.But in the same year, during the 2019 general election, they took two per cent of votes after contesting 275 seats, and did not succeed in electing an MP.However, they followed with their largest electoral success, a win of 29 seats in the European Parliament national elections in 2019.This was among growing national concern around border policies and immigrants crossing the English Channel in boats.In January 2020, the month Brexit came into effect, the party was renamed and became known largely for its anti-lockdown policies.The party also prided itself on advocating for free speech, rigid immigration policies, reforming the House of Lords, the BBC, and changing the UK’s current voting system.Recently, with the surge of Tory Party leavers and MPs announcing they will stand down at the next election, Reform UK has seen a rise in joiners.Other policies possibly enticing ex-Conservative Party members are Reform UK’s call for lower taxes and the need to nationalise utilities and British energy.Are ex-Conservative MPs crossing over to Reform UK?It has been reported that Reform UK has been eyeing a number of northern red-wall seats, following Liz Truss’s exit from Parliament.While some Tory politicians have been disillusioned with politics, instead choosing retirement, others may have chosen to defect.Speaking to inews, current Reform UK leader Richard Tice said: “I think it’s fair to say, without saying too much, that there’s some very disaffected ‘Red Wall’, industrial-heartland Tory MPs who thought they were joining a Conservative Party and have found themselves in a socialist party. They’re very, very unhappy.“So, you’re seeing some of them basically saying, ‘I’m abandoning politics altogether’, and some are having other considerable thoughts. That’s all I say.”