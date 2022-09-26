Finance

What is a cover letter? Here's what it is and what you should include to stand out.

September 26, 2022
Hattie Francis

When applying for a job or internship, companies could ask you to send in several documents, such as a resume or work samples. In many cases, you may also have to include a cover letter for an application. 

According to Indeed, resumes are essentially “condensed fact sheets” about an applicant, including someone’s education, previous work experiences, qualifications  and skills, among other personal information. 

But what about a cover letter? What is it, and what should be in a cover letter? 

If you are looking to send out some applications and need to amp up your professional prowess, read on to learn more about cover letters and how to write one. 

What is a cover letter?

A cover letter is a written document you send along with your resume to a company when you are applying for a job. This document contains additional information on your skills and experiences as they pertain to the job you applied for, according to Indeed. 

There are four types of cover letters, says Indeed: 

  • Application cover letter 
  • Referral cover letter 
  • Letter of interest
  • Value proposition letter