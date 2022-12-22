What Indian investors should expect from global markets in 2023

As we approach the end of 2022, Indian investors are looking ahead and wondering what they can expect from global markets in 2023. It’s important to note that global markets are complex and dynamic. The performance of any market is affected by a wide range of factors, including economic factors and changes in investor sentiment.

One key issue to monitor is inflation in the US. With the Fed hiking rates to control inflation, borrowing will become more expensive. When inflation goes up, companies will incur higher costs to pay its employees and foot other bills. Rising costs would affect profit margins, which could lead to a decrease in stock price.

However, this connection is not always straightforward. While the Fed indicated it will go slow with the rate hikes, it will keep a close eye on inflation. Two factors will determine what can be expected in the future: how aggressively the Federal Open Market Committee raises rates and whether and how quickly the rate hike achieves its goal of reducing inflation.

Another focus is on investments in growth stocks, where investors would bet on a company’s future, even if it was not making money in the present. This will likely change in 2023.

In 2022, investors observed corrections in growth stocks, especially in the technology sector. Share prices of well-established companies fell significantly. Using FAANGM stocks as an example, Meta Platforms (Facebook) fell by 65%, Amazon by 50%, Apple by 27%, Netflix by 52%, Google by 38%, and Microsoft by 28%. Uncertainty in the market has forced investors to sell some of these previously-reliable wealth compounders.

Everyone is curious to know what is happening and what’s in store for these companies, especially well-known technology firms.

Does this mean that these technology companies have no future?

Absolutely not! Just because growth is slowing doesn’t mean companies will wind down their operations. Numbers tell us a different story.

Apple still has a billion users, and Facebook and its family of apps still serve 3 billion unique users worldwide. Netflix has more than 220 million paying subscribers on its platform, while Google still commands the market with products like Gmail, Search, Digital Ads, etc. Amazon still provides a platform for more than 9 million sellers worldwide.

In other words, these companies will not go away just because of market corrections. Sure, growth is slowing, but it will be a mistake to write off these companies.

One must understand that while inflation will always push asset prices higher, this period of high inflation is cyclical. Your portfolio may continue to grow so long as it is not concentrated in a few high-risk stocks and is suitably diversified. While one can expect market volatility to continue, investors would do well to invest with a long-term mindset and not make any knee-jerk reactions in the current situation.

2023 is shaping to be an exciting year for global markets. With diversification, Indian investors can still find growth opportunities within the equities space. Savvy investors with liquidity can buy well-established stocks for the long-term and reap the benefits when the market cycle returns to high-growth.

(The author is Co-founder & CEO, Vested Finance)

(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views, and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Economic Times)

