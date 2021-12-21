What gambling game types are open to new players?

(STL.News) In today’s world, as a modern-day gaming option, online casinos are experiencing dramatic growth. A contributory factor behind why many players are turning to online casino operators is undoubtedly due to the extensive array of perks they can receive for signing up and playing a range of different online casino products.

For new players, the rewards are certainly hard to ignore. On the whole, playing online casino games far outweighs the benefits of playing at a land-based establishment. Not only is it far more convenient, but online casinos thrive from enticing players with a range of new opportunities and a selection of appealing rewards. Some games offer better rewards than others, though. These types of rewards apply to a big selection of casino games and enable gamers to experience online casino gaming to its maximum potential. But what are the main types of gambling game types which new players can make the most of? Let’s take a look at some of the main rewards for new players from a selection of games below.

Slot games offer a range of perks

New players who register to an online casino for the first time are usually rewarded with a welcome or sign-up bonus which can vary depending on the amount of money they initially deposit. It can also differ from casino to casino, with many reputable providers offering different welcome bonuses compared to its rivals. It’s certainly a competitive market, therefore making it vitally important that operators make sure they can stand out from the crowd. Common welcome rewards include cashback bonuses and match bonuses, but also slots with free spins which are an attractive bonus feature being offered by many of the top slot game providers. Free spins are awarded to players who go on a losing streak too, enabling them to regain their momentum without putting any money on the line. These types of rewards can be typically enjoyed via a slot gaming experience, with themed slot games pulling in particularly big numbers of late. Slot games are generally fun but also fairly straightforward to grasp.

Live casino game shows are new and exciting

Another beneficial casino gaming option for many is through the comprehensive choice of live casino game shows which have grown in popularity since the first-ever live game of its type from Evolution Gaming in 2017. Since then, live casino game shows have begun to attract new players on a daily basis and represent a genuine alternative to many of the game shows people watch on television. For example, there’s a host, crowd noises, sound effects, a luxurious themed live studio, and the opportunity to win huge prizes, all of which accompany the high-definition cameras which are capturing the action from multiple angles. For new players, live casino game shows require no strategy, and any worries surrounding the RNG mechanism are essentially negated thanks to the host offering a human aspect to the game.

Try your luck at roulette

A game of chance that requires little strategy to reign supreme, roulette is a popular option for first-time online casino gamers because it’s easy to understand. All you need to do is place a bet by choosing a combination of color and a number, and you’re good to go. The main appealing aspect of roulette is the ease in which players can grasp exactly how to play it, while also offering a casual casino gaming experience that is far less intense than a game of poker, for example.

Online sports betting is popular

Online sports betting has been a go-to option for many people over the years, but especially fans of particular sports. Sports wagering essentially involves placing bets on sporting activities or specific outcomes, be it the top scorer in the Champions League or the most aces in a major tennis competition. Sports betting isn’t legal globally but in areas where it is legal gambling on sport is certainly in demand. Popular sports which people bet on are football, cricket, tennis, baseball, basketball, horse racing, MMA fighting, NASCAR races, Formula 1, boxing, and huge events of the year like the Super Bowl. Sports betting is an attractive offering for many because it requires little effort and can supplement some sports viewing rather beautifully. For instance, watching a boxing match is far more entertaining if you’ve managed to place a bet on the fighter who you think will come out on top. All you need to be a successful sports bettor is some general knowledge of a particular sport and a basic understanding of how the sports betting market works, and then you can potentially find a way to win. Many of the main sports betting apps can be housed on a smartphone device too, enabling players to place bets with ease before or even during certain encounters thanks to many reputable bookmakers offering in-play betting opportunities, alongside a wealth of other options.