(STL.News) Compression socks….what are they? What do compression socks do? This article will go into what they do and talk about the benefits they offer.

Compression socks are not just like your normal ankle or lace socks which you are able to grab from department stores. Instead, compression socks have been tightest around the ankles and eventually become less constrictive as they go towards the knee. Compression socks are known to stimulate blood circulation from the feet and legs.

So you ask, how do compression socks actually help? It’s because of the natural force of gravity. And since your legs and feet are at the bottom of your body, the blood in your veins in your feet and legs have to work extra hard to flow back up to the heart. Poor blood circulation from traveling or other medical conditions such as diabetes can cause your blood to pool and clot, which leads to foot and leg swelling, fatigue, and pain. Thankfully, compression socks relieve the issues because they are designed to squeeze the foot and leg tissues just enough to improve blood circulation and therefore blood flow to the heart and limit tissue swelling. With how simple and beneficial they are, compression socks can be used for just about anything.

Here are 4 ways compression socks are used:

Post-Surgery

Many times, compression socks are advocated as a restoration tool following the operation. Though a few procedures are fast, in and outside some surgeries require you to be off your feet. Doctors are known to advocate compression socks for those that will not have the ability to stand and move around the following surgery for days or weeks since they lessen the possibility of blood clots and maintain blood circulation.

For Athletes

Everybody wants to be quicker. Have you ever seen a race or marathon and noticed runners wearing glowing and vibrant knee-high socks? These runners are not trying to begin a clothing trend as these socks may be as trendy. Instead, runners have discovered that men’s working compression socks and women compression socks can really help when preparing for a marathon or even race. The socks offer more comfort and help reduce lactate concentration in the thighs especially during long runs. After long marathons, training runs and races and compression socks help runners recuperate, decrease the quantity of soreness, and circulate the blood.

Managing Various Medical Conditions

A wide variety of health conditions can cause swelling and discomfort in the legs and feet. Circulation problems cause issues with blood circulation, and a few people are inclined to leg swelling in general. If you are experiencing foot conditions the level of severity, compression socks for plantar fasciitis promote flow for quicker healing and provide a little bit of further heel and Achilles support. For those who are in danger of developing leg ulcers or clotting disorders like deep vein thrombosis, compression socks can restrict as well as reduce the chance of recurrence, preventing the presence of health issues that are more serious.

Travel Benefits

Next time you get ready for that flight from New York to Las Vegas make sure that you put on your compression socks. You may not consider it, but lying around for lengthy periods of time without giving your thighs exercise or sitting may lead to blood clots and also weaken the health of your feet and legs overall. For flight attendants pilots, and anyone who has to fly regularly, compression socks provide that stimulation and flow their legs are lost from sitting in a plane day in and day out.

As we have talked about in this article, compression socks can be used in a variety of ways and offer a tremendous amount of benefits.