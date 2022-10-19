Finance

What could the Kroger-Albertsons merger mean for grocery shoppers?

October 19, 2022
Hattie Francis
An Albertsons grocery store on Oct. 14, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. Top grocery retailer Kroger has agreed to acquire rival Albertsons for $24.6 billion.

In a mega-deal that could create a grocery behemoth, Kroger announced Friday plans to acquire rival Albertsons.  

The $24.6 billion deal, if approved by regulators, would unite two of the country’s largest grocers to create a supermarket giant with nearly 5,000 stores and annual revenue of about $200 billion.  

“We are bringing together two purpose-driven organizations to deliver superior value to customers, associates, communities and shareholders,” Kroger Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Rodney McMullen, who will continue his role for the combined company, said in a statement. 

Kroger and Albertsons want to combine to be more competitive against giants like Walmart and Amazon. But the merger will first face scrutiny from the Federal Trade Commission and lawmakers are calling for regulators to block the deal. 

Here’s what the merger could mean for shoppers. 

