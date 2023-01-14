What Bear Market? Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Remains Bullish While Ethereum (ETH) and Bitcoin (BTC) Continue To – Bitcoinist

Today, Ethereum (ETH) and Bitcoin (BTC) are feeling the effects of a bear market, with prices continuing to decline. But while these two digital currencies have been volatile, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is continuing the bullish trend during phase 3 of the presale. But why is Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) so different from other digital currencies? Let’s take a closer look.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is a crowdfunding platform built using the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. Here, equity-based NFTs represent company ownership and are used to back the crowdfunding campaigns.

The Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) platform is designed to help companies raise capital without the need for traditional venture capital or angel investors. This is made possible through the use of Ethereum-based smart contracts and a unique tokenomics model.

This revolutionary new model also allows for fractional ownership in companies, allowing individuals to invest even small amounts of capital into early-stage companies.

Everything runs on sophisticated smart contracts, making the process secure and reliable. Plus, with its decentralized nature, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) allows for transparent fundraising and immutable record-keeping.

ORBN is the crypto token that fuels the Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) platform. It is used to pay for fees and services, as well as to reward users who participate in the network. Holding ORBN gives governance rights, lowers fees, trading fees, grants exclusive access to new launches, and more.

The price of ORBN is $0.0435, which represents gains of over 500% since the presale started. This is unheard of in a bear market, and prices are due to go even higher once Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)hits exchanges later this year.

Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) is the second-largest digital currency by market capitalization. This impressive feat was achieved due to Ethereum’s (ETH) first-move advantage in the field of smart contracts and decentralized applications (dApps).

Ethereum (ETH) allows developers to build a whole range of decentralized applications, such as financial services, supply chain solutions, gaming platforms, and more.

However, Ethereum (ETH) has been struggling with scalability issues over the past few years. This has caused transaction fees to skyrocket and slowed down the Ethereum (ETH) network significantly. To address these issues, Ethereum (ETH) is currently in the process of transitioning from a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to a proof-of-stake consensus algorithm.

At the time of writing, Ethereum (ETH) is priced at $1200 — down 75% from its all-time high of nearly $4000. Ethereum (ETH) needs to continue to innovate and address its scalability issues if it wants to remain competitive in the quickly-evolving digital currency space.

Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) is the most well-known digital currency and was the first to be released back in 2009. Bitcoin (BTC) has remained the largest digital currency by market capitalization ever since.

However, Bitcoin (BTC) has also seen its fair share of volatility — with prices currently trading at $16,800 — down 75% from its all-time high of nearly $69,000.

Unlike Ethereum (ETH), Bitcoin (BTC) is still running on a proof-of-work consensus algorithm and has yet to update its protocol to address scalability issues. As such, Bitcoin (BTC) transaction fees remain relatively high and are expected to continue to rise as the network grows.

The good news for Bitcoin (BTC) is that there are many projects in the works that aim to make Bitcoin (BTC) more efficient, with the Lightning Network being one of the most popular solutions. It will be interesting to see how Bitcoin (BTC) fares in the future as these projects come to fruition.

