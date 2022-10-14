Finance

What are meme stocks? How online communities use social media to outsmart the market.

October 14, 2022
Hattie Francis

“Meme” and “stock” seem like unlikely bedfellows.

The former refers to an often-comical image or phrase that spreads around the internet like wildfire, sometimes cementing a permanent spot in culture (think Kim Kardashian’s crying face.) The latter is a share of a company publicly traded on the stock market.

So, what do they have to do with one another?In recent years, a lot. As internet chatrooms have abounded and market watchers found a place to share ideas and build a plan of action, “meme stocks” were born.

What are meme stocks?

A meme stock is a public share of a company that has garnered increased attention on the market through online chatter in chat rooms and on social media, hence the name “meme.” These cadres of online buyers “build a narrative” around a stock, according to Investopedia, in efforts to sometimes initiate a “short squeeze.” 