What 22 Very Different People Have to Say About 2023

Rep. Marcy Kaptur, Democrat of Ohio:As we approach the new year with hope and optimism in our hearts, let’s heed the timeless words of Daniel Webster etched in the U.S. House of Representatives: “Let us develop the resources of our land, call forth its powers, build up its institutions, promote all its great interests and see whether we also in our day and generation may not perform something to be remembered.”Kaushik Basu, a professor at Cornell University, the former chief economist of the World Bank and a former chief economic adviser to the government of India:Sitting in my dive in Kolkata, having just arrived from New York in the last days of 2022, I feel as W.H. Auden felt, sitting in his dive on 52nd Street in 1939 — a sense of foreboding. A global recession now looks likely, fueled by the discovery that disrupting supply chains can be an instrument of warfare more destructive than many bombs and jets. I expect the storm will begin in the advanced nations and cascade down.The near-certain turbulence of 2023 will, I hope, be a prelude to a major revival in the long run. My expectation is that there will be dramatic new winners and losers among nations, as happened after the Industrial Revolution. But to get to the long run we have to cross the short. So it is time to fasten the seatbelt.Sarah Miller, executive director of the American Economic Liberties Project:I hope 2023 is the year in which our movement can build enough momentum to jack up the political price public officials pay if they permit powerful corporations to behave as though our nation’s laws are suggestions.Dr. Sandra Demaries, a psychiatrist in Ontario who specializes in geriatric patients:In my work, I get told by colleagues and friends: “I don’t know how you do it.” But I know how I do it — I hold out my hand and help one person at a time. And then I do it again. This is my wish for 2023: that we all hold out our hands, thinking globally but acting locally. That is the view from one corner of Canada.Bob Jacobsen, a professional engineer who works as a hydrologist in Louisiana:For a big step forward in facing accelerating climate threats, I’m hoping for a big reset in government and media characterizations of flood hazards. Characterizing a flood as having only a 1 percent annual chance makes it sound rare. Using the inverse to describe flood odds — “a 100-year flood” — sounds cyclical, which is confusing.Instead, let’s communicate seriously about cumulative probabilities, which are more appropriate to our long-term stake in property. Over a 30-year mortgage term, a flood level with a 1 percent annual probability has a greater than 1-in-4 chance of occurring. In some cases, the odds exceed 1 in 3 when factoring in local climate change! Amazingly, lenders do not require properties with such flood odds to carry flood insurance, and buyers are often unaware of this substantial risk and its effect on the property’s value.