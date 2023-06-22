Weston Mountain Onions to Pay $89K – Back Wages

The U.S. Department of Labor Recovered $89K in back wages and damages from Weston Mountain Onions, LLC, a Washinton processing facility that denied overtime pay to 49 employees.

Washinton, DC (STL.News) The U.S. Department of Labor released the following information. Regardless of size, employers can learn from these cases to avoid problems.

Employer:

Weston Mountain Onions LLC

2926 Kingsgate Way

Richland, WA 99354

Investigation findings: U.S. Department of Labor Wage and Hour Division investigators found Weston Mountain Onions, a Richland onion processing facility, denied employees the required overtime pay for hours over 40 in a workweek, a Fair Labor Standards Act violation. The underpaid employees unloaded, sorted, cleaned, and cut whole onions, including onions from other growers, using mechanized and manual processes, then packed them for shipment.

Back Wages Recovered:

$44,736 in back wages for 49 employees

$44,736 in liquidated damages for 49 employees

Quote: “Workers have the right to be paid correctly for all the hours that they perform,” said Wage and Hour Division District Director Thomas Silva in Seattle. “We are committed to helping employers understand their obligations and responsibilities under federal labor law and urge them to take advantage of our services.”

Background: The Wage and Hour Division credits collaboration with the Fair Work Center in Yakima for helping complete the investigation successfully. The center is driven by workers from low-wage industries across Washington who use education, relational organizing, and enforcement to raise wages and improve labor standards.

SOURCE: U.S. Department of Labor