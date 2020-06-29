Westmoreland County Man Chad Caye Charged with Possessing Fentanyl

(STL.News) – A resident of Adamsburg, PA, has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on a charge of violating federal narcotics laws, United States Attorney Scott W. Brady announced today.

The one-count Indictment, returned on June 23, named Chad Caye, age 22, as the sole defendant.

According to the Indictment, on February 12, 2020, Caye was found to be in possession of 40 grams or more of fentanyl.

The law provides for a maximum total sentence of not less than 5 years and not more than 40 years in prison, a fine not to exceed $5,000,000, a period of supervised release of at least 4 years, or a combination thereof. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed would be based upon the seriousness of the offense and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant United States Attorney Robert S. Schupansky is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.

The Drug Enforcement Administration and Pennsylvania State Police conducted the investigation leading to the Indictment in this case.

An indictment is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

