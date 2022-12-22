Westminster plays ‘high-stakes game’ over gender recognition bill

Just moments after the Scottish parliament voted to pass the SNP’s gender recognition legislation on Thursday, the debate was disrupted by protesters shouting from the public gallery, underlining just how controversial the new law is.Yet Nicola Sturgeon, who has fought for six years to get the measures on to the statute book, regards it as a big win. But within minutes the UK government had announced it was pressing pause on the act, throwing the Scottish government’s plans into disarray and threatening a constitutional crisis.Behind the scenes at Westminster, government sources were at pains to stress they were not actively intending to go nuclear and that every bill passed by the Scottish parliament spends the next 28 days being assessed by law officers. They consider what tweaks, if any, need to be made to UK legislation to iron out any cross-border anomalies.The technical device used is section 104 of the Scotland Act. But the power threatened by the Scottish secretary, Alister Jack, after the bill was passed – a section 35 order that would prevent the bill being sent for royal assent – has never been used.It is there for when new powers are felt to impact adversely on legislation reserved to Westminster. The legislation at issue here is the UK Equality Act.One example given by Whitehall insiders of the potential harm caused is that if a male Scottish prisoner in an English jail received a gender-recognition certificate three months after self-identifying as a woman, the prison could be in breach of the Equality Act for refusing the request to transfer to a women’s jail.Another is that of schools or colleges refusing to recognise Scottish-born 16- and 17-year-old pupils with certificates when requesting to use single-sex facilities. Employers who refuse to recognise the certificates could also be sued.If Rishi Sunak’s government triggers section 35, Scotland’s first minister will almost certainly seek judicial review. A court battle over what would be presented by the SNP as Westminster denying Holyrood its democratic right to make its own laws – hot on the heels of the supreme court verdict on another referendum – could be a gift to the independence cause.UK government insiders say there is a risk to their actions, but insist they are just following the Scotland Act rulebook. Yet some critics are unconvinced by their motivation, saying that there are political benefits to the Tories of keeping the transgender rights plans in the headlines for weeks.They believe that Sturgeon underestimated the degree of opposition to her bill. A YouGov poll for the Times last week claimed that two-thirds of Scots are opposed to its key features. Some Tories believe they can boost their vote in Scotland at the next election if they reduce politics, once again, to culture wars.Archie Bland and Nimo Omer take you through the top stories and what they mean, free every weekday morningPrivacy Notice: Newsletters may contain info about charities, online ads, and content funded by outside parties. For more information see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.The Guardian has been told that a former adviser to Boris Johnson is behind the UK government’s response to the new gender reform laws. Dougie Smith, who coordinated the “war on woke” pursued by the Johnson administration, has been tasked with “weaponising” the issue of trans rights before the next election.One cabinet source claims the long-term Tory fixer, who is close to Sunak, is acting as “puppet master” to the equalities minister, Kemi Badenoch, who is fronting the government’s strategy. He was said to be behind Johnson’s strategy to stir divisions on racial, heritage and cultural issues to ally the Tories with working-class voters in “red wall” seats.Some at Westminster believe that the UK government is just posturing and section 35 will not, in fact, be triggered. But one insider says: “It’s a high-stakes game to play. If they do, then the government simply hands over the biggest justification for Scottish independence the SNP will ever get.”