Western Alliance Bank Donates $150,000 To AZ Coronavirus Relief Fund

(STL.News) – Governor Doug Ducey announced today Western Alliance Bank has donated $150,000 to the AZ Coronavirus Relief Fund, supporting Arizona’s medical professionals and families in need. The fund has received more than $8.2 million in donations, which will be used to help mitigate the medical and economic impact of COVID-19 in Arizona.

“Arizona’s business community continues to step up to provide aid where it’s needed,” said Governor Doug Ducey. “This generous donation will support medical personnel and Arizonans in need as the state works to return stronger. My thanks to Western Alliance Bank and all of our partners for doing their part to help Arizonans.”

Western Alliance Bank’s donation is part of a larger $2 million commitment that will go to nonprofit and community organizations in Arizona, California and Nevada that are working to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on local communities. Arizona’s portion totals more than $900,000—$150,000 of which is dedicated to the AZ Coronavirus Relief Fund—and will expand access to personal protective equipment (PPE) for first responders, combat food insecurity, aid struggling small businesses, support pediatric care and assist some of the state’s most vulnerable.

“Our communities face unprecedented health and economic challenges from the coronavirus,” said Kenneth Vecchione, President and Chief Executive Officer of Western Alliance Bank. “We are a people-first organization, and that we are able to help others – from firefighters and front-line healthcare workers to small businesses and hungry families who need support right now – is meaningful to all of us. That’s why we’re proud to support Governor Ducey’s AZ Coronavirus Relief Fund.”

A first round of grant funding from the AZ Coronavirus Relief Fund was recently approved for nonprofit organizations totaling nearly $1,500,000. Grant announcements will be made as disbursements are finalized. The first round of funding focuses on the following efforts:

Keeping students safe and on-track with learning, with a special emphasis on children of essential workers, first responders, families with limited income, foster children and children with special needs;

Preventing hunger and ensuring access to meals and adequate nutrition through food banks and local food pantries statewide;

And providing services and care for senior citizens and other adults who need extended care at home, especially those with limited incomes, to ensure that Arizona residents with special needs and their caregivers have continuity of care and support.

The Governor established the AZ Coronavirus Relief Fund as part of the Arizona Together initiative, connecting individuals and businesses to resources, raising money for community organizations and providing information on volunteer opportunities.

Other contributions to the AZ Coronavirus Relief Fund include a $5 million gift from the Ben and Catherine Ivy Foundation; $1 million from Michael Bidwill, Chairman and President of the Arizona Cardinals; $1 million from Jerry Simms, owner of Turf Paradise Race Course; and contributions from Arizona Public Service (APS), Southwest Gas, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona, Waymo, VanTrust Real Estate, Valley Toyota Dealers and Salt River Project (SRP).

Individuals and organizations interested in supporting the AZ Coronavirus Relief Fund can learn more about how to contribute at ArizonaTogether.org. Arizona Together also highlights organizations, businesses and individuals stepping up to help one another and provide support wherever needed. Stories about Arizonans helping frontline workers, vulnerable populations and businesses in need of support can be found at ArizonaTogether.org/thearizonaway.

