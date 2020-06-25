Westbrook Man Kevin Braza Pleads Guilty to Tax Evasion

(STL.News) – John H. Durham, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, and Kristina O’Connell, Special Agent in Charge of IRS Criminal Investigation in New England, announced that Kevin Braza, 48, of Westbrook, waived his right to be indicted and pleaded guilty today before U.S. District Judge Janet C. Hall to one count of tax evasion.

Pursuant to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act), the court proceeding occurred via videoconference.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Braza operates K.E. Braza Construction, a construction and excavation business based in Old Saybrook, For the 2013 through 2017 tax years, Braza failed to report to the IRS approximately $565,161 in income earned through his business, and through gambling winnings. As a result, he failed to pay a total of $184,579 in federal income taxes.

Judge Hall scheduled sentencing for September 16, 2020, at which time Braza faces a maximum term of imprisonment of five years.

Braza has paid full restitution, including penalties and interest, of $394,474.

Braza is released on a $50,000 bond pending sentencing.

