West Virginia: Vaccination Sweepstakes now closed

CHARLESTON, WV (STL.News) With the registration window for the “Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” Vaccination Sweepstakes now closed – and with more than 385,000 West Virginians registered –Gov. Jim Justice declared during his latest briefing Monday that the program has been a tremendous success.

“I don’t know how in the world anyone could say anything other than that this was a tremendous campaign and was very, very successful,” Gov. Justice said. “At the end of the day, we saved a bunch of lives.”

Before Gov. Justice announced the “Do it for Babydog” sweepstakes, vaccination rates in West Virginia were slowing down, with just under 900,000 residents having received at least one dose. After the Governor announced the program, however, a steady increase in the number of vaccinated residents resumed.

To date, 1,076,477 West Virginians have received at least one dose of the vaccine; approximately 180,000 more than had been vaccinated before Gov. Justice launched the sweepstakes.

The Governor went on to note that more than 9,000 vaccine doses were administered this weekend alone.

“How many lives did we save and what are they worth?” Gov. Justice asked. “We spent a few bucks on this program, but we spent those bucks for a cause that was worth it: saving lives.”

Although registration is closed, the “Do it for Babydog” fun is not over yet.

The Governor will announce the final round of prize winners tomorrow; Tuesday, Aug. 10.

Gov. Justice will personally present a grand prize of $1.588 million, a second-place prize of $588,000, and the keys to two brand-new custom-outfitted trucks.

Two vaccinated West Virginians ages 12-25 will win a full four-year scholarship to any public institution in the state.

Additional prizes include five lifetime hunting licenses, five lifetime fishing licenses, five custom hunting rifles, five custom hunting shotguns, and 25 weekend getaways to West Virginia State Parks.

“Stay tuned tomorrow,” Gov. Justice said. “If you see me show up with Babydog, you’ll know something is up.”