West Virginia: TeMa North America expansion in Jefferson County

Gov. Justice announces TeMa North America $7 million expansion in Jefferson County

CHARLESTON, WV (STL.News) Governor Jim Justice announced today that the Technologies and Materials (TeMa) North American manufacturing plant located in Jefferson County is set to add a $7 million expansion, which will double the size of the facility.

“TeMa is an innovative, environmentally-friendly company that chose to locate in West Virginia in 2018,” Gov. Justice said. “The fact they are expanding and adding 15 new, great paying jobs and investing millions in their facility is a testament to their success here.”

Set in Burr Business Park in Kearneysville, WV, TeMa produces insulation and drainage systems for residential, commercial, and industrial uses such as erosion control, soil reinforcement, aqua control, and green roofs.

TeMa broke ground on their original site in Jefferson County in April 2018. Less than a year later, in February 2019, production began in its 42,000-square-foot facility.

“This new expansion of our facility will include additional warehouse space for our raw materials and finished products,” said TeMa North America’s chief executive, Tonj Ciotti. “Our company is growing quickly, and this is a much-needed addition.”

The Italian-based manufacturing company chose Jefferson County as the location of its first facility in North America due to the location’s business-friendly community and exceptionally qualified workforce.

“Companies like TeMa can choose anywhere in the world to build, invest, and grow,” said Jefferson County Commissioner Steve Stolipher. “Their decision to increase their investment in our community is a big win for us. It shows that we can compete on a global stage and have created a place that businesses and people want to call home.”

Exactly doubling the size of their space, this major expansion to the Kearneysville plant will create more warehouse space, additional office spaces, and an additional line for production.

“This continued investment in West Virginia by TeMa highlights the outstanding opportunities for companies to grow and expand in our state,” said Mitch Carmichael, Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Economic Development. “We will continue to support TeMa and their efforts to serve their customers and help them prosper in West Virginia.”

The Jefferson County Development Authority (JCDA) has been thrilled by TeMa’s willingness to lead by example by concentrating efforts on being eco-friendly. TeMa’s greatest contribution to the Jefferson County community is their dedication to their philosophy of creating an environmentally friendly line of products that promote recycling and sustainable building initiatives.

“We are proud that TeMa has chosen to expand domestic operations in our community,” said Sean Feigo, JCDA’s Chairman of the Board of Directors. “We are looking forward to many more years of sustainable, reasonable, and cooperative growth.”

By doubling the size of their facility, TeMa will be able to create more sustainable products, invest in job creation, and double the size of their clean footprint in the local area.

“The JCDA values the continued investment and expansion from TeMa,” said JCDA’s Executive Director Dennis Jarvis II. “The core values of TeMa are reflected in the spirit of their partnership with Jefferson County and the State of West Virginia and is helping to create a brighter future for commercial and residential building.

Jefferson County is not only one of the fastest growing counties in West Virginia, but in the entire country.

Jarvis added, “TeMa has become a valued member of the community by providing jobs, building high-quality products, and for being environmentally friendly.”

“It’s exciting to see the opportunities grow in our community,” Stolipher said. “In order for our families to live, work, and play in Jefferson County, we need jobs that give us the opportunity to work close to home.

“TeMa is one of the companies helping us do exactly that.”