West Virginia State Resiliency Office Job Posting

West Virginia State Resiliency Office (WVSRO) Job Posting

Title: Project Coordinator

Work Unit: State Resiliency Office

Division: The Governor’s Office

Location: 1900 Kanawha Blvd. East Charleston, WV 25305

Opening Date: August 1, 2022

Closing Date: August 17, 2022

Project Coordinator Job Description

The West Virginia State Resiliency Office is seeking a full time Project Coordinator. This position will be responsible for monitoring and documenting Milton Flood Risk Management Project real estate transactions, expenditures, meetings, and overall project progression. In addition to the Milton Flood Risk Management Project, the individual will perform other duties as assigned related to the Resiliency Office’s mission to minimize the loss of life and property, maintain economic stability, and improve recovery time by coordinating with stakeholders to implement disaster resilient strategies. This position will report to the Director of the State Resiliency Office.

Duties and Responsibilities

Works closely with the Director and Deputy Director to develop and maintain comprehensive project monitoring plans

Performs clerical tasks such as scheduling and note taking

Participates in meetings as necessary

Documents project problems and technical complications

Assists to develop solutions for project risk management based on project observation

Develops project schedules and regularly incorporates updates

Provides regular status updates

Properly files and stores related project documentation

Prepares and reviews project proposals, memos, meeting minutes, and emails

Communicates with stakeholders to identify and define project requirements, scope, and objectives

Performs other duties as assigned within the scope and mission of the Resiliency Office

Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities

Detail oriented

Ability to work to meet deadlines

Strong organizational and time management skills

Computer literacy with proficiency in the Google Workspace

Effective written and oral communication skills

Ability to develop and maintain productive work relationships

Ability to thrive in a team environment as well as while working independently

Ability to conduct occasional day trips and/or overnight travel

Education/Training Requirements

A Bachelor’s Degree in a related field, or an Associate’s Degree in a related field with 2 years Project Coordinator or equivalent experience

Specialized experience in bookkeeping, report building or budgeting, as well as certifications in project management or closely related specialized training may also be a viable substitute for the Associate’s Degree educational requirement

Must possess and maintain a valid West Virginia Driver’s License

How To Apply

Anyone interested in applying for this position must submit a cover letter and resume to the State Resiliency Office via email to Holly.A.Quentrill@wv.gov. To be considered for this position, all documents must be received by the closing date.

The State of West Virginia assures all applicants of equal opportunity when applying for employment. No applicant will be discriminated against based on race, sex, age, religion, national origin, political affiliation, disability, or any other non-job-related factors.