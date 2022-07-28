West Virginia State Resiliency Office Job Posting

West Virginia State Resiliency Office (WVSRO) Job Posting
Title: Project Coordinator
Work Unit: State Resiliency Office
Division: The Governor’s Office
Location: 1900 Kanawha Blvd. East Charleston, WV 25305
Opening Date: August 1, 2022
Closing Date: August 17, 2022
Project Coordinator Job Description
The West Virginia State Resiliency Office is seeking a full time Project Coordinator. This position will be responsible for monitoring and documenting Milton Flood Risk Management Project real estate transactions, expenditures, meetings, and overall project progression. In addition to the Milton Flood Risk Management Project, the individual will perform other duties as assigned related to the Resiliency Office’s mission to minimize the loss of life and property, maintain economic stability, and improve recovery time by coordinating with stakeholders to implement disaster resilient strategies. This position will report to the Director of the State Resiliency Office.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Works closely with the Director and Deputy Director to develop and maintain comprehensive project monitoring plans
- Performs clerical tasks such as scheduling and note taking
- Participates in meetings as necessary
- Documents project problems and technical complications
- Assists to develop solutions for project risk management based on project observation
- Develops project schedules and regularly incorporates updates
- Provides regular status updates
- Properly files and stores related project documentation
- Prepares and reviews project proposals, memos, meeting minutes, and emails
- Communicates with stakeholders to identify and define project requirements, scope, and objectives
- Performs other duties as assigned within the scope and mission of the Resiliency Office
Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities
- Detail oriented
- Ability to work to meet deadlines
- Strong organizational and time management skills
- Computer literacy with proficiency in the Google Workspace
- Effective written and oral communication skills
- Ability to develop and maintain productive work relationships
- Ability to thrive in a team environment as well as while working independently
- Ability to conduct occasional day trips and/or overnight travel
Education/Training Requirements
- A Bachelor’s Degree in a related field, or an Associate’s Degree in a related field with 2 years Project Coordinator or equivalent experience
- Specialized experience in bookkeeping, report building or budgeting, as well as certifications in project management or closely related specialized training may also be a viable substitute for the Associate’s Degree educational requirement
- Must possess and maintain a valid West Virginia Driver’s License
How To Apply
Anyone interested in applying for this position must submit a cover letter and resume to the State Resiliency Office via email to Holly.A.Quentrill@wv.gov. To be considered for this position, all documents must be received by the closing date.
The State of West Virginia assures all applicants of equal opportunity when applying for employment. No applicant will be discriminated against based on race, sex, age, religion, national origin, political affiliation, disability, or any other non-job-related factors.