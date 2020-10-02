West Virginia Pharmacist, Jackson Noel Sentenced to 120 Months for Drug Trafficking in Eastern Kentucky

PIKEVILLE, KY (STL.News) Jackson Noel, 62, a pharmacist operating Buffalo Drug Inc., located in Buffalo, West Virginia, was sentenced in federal court on Wednesday, to 120 months in prison, by U.S. District Judge Karen Caldwell, for conspiring to illegally dispense and distribute oxycodone and oxymorphone.

Evidence at trial established that as part of the conspiracy Noel unlawfully dispensed oxycodone and oxymorphone pills from the pharmacy to out-of-state customers, including customers from Kentucky. Noel dispensed the pills on a cash only basis.

According to evidence at trial, Noel began conspiring and distributing the drugs in June 2015 through December 2016 in Pike County, the Eastern District of Kentucky, and elsewhere.

Noel pleaded guilty in September 2019.

Noel will be required to pay $100,000 in community restitution. Under federal law, Noel must serve 85 percent of their prison sentence. Upon his release, he will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for three years.

Robert M. Duncan, Jr., United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky; Jeffrey T. Scott , Special Agent in Charge, DEA, Louisville Field Division; Daniel Cameron, Attorney General of Kentucky; and Rodney Brewer, Commissioner, Kentucky State Police jointly announced the jury’s verdict.

The investigation was conducted by the DEA, KSP, Kentucky Office of the Attorney General, the Putnam County, West Virginia, Sheriff’s Office, and the West Virginia Board of Pharmacy. The United States was represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Sam Dotson.

