West Virginia, Oklahoma, Arkansas Top the Walgreens Flu Index® State Activity for February

West Virginia Leads State List for First Time this Season and Mid-Atlantic Cities Comprise Top Three Markets

DEERFIELD, IL (STL.News) While it is starting to feel like spring, flu season is still underway across the country according to the Walgreens Flu Index®. The medium to high flu activity seen nationwide serves as a greater reminder that one way to protect yourself and loved ones from the flu is to get an influenza vaccine if you haven’t already. A recap of Walgreens Flu Index data for the month of February shows many markets that topped the list in January are still experiencing higher incidences. West Virginia, which had yet to make the list of top states this season, jumped to the top of the state activity list with Oklahoma and Arkansas following. If you haven’t gotten an annual flu vaccine, there’s still time to. You can find the Walgreens pharmacy closest to you and get your flu shot by using the store locator on Walgreens.com or in the Walgreens mobile app.

Check out a recap of the top 10 markets and states for the month of February below:

Top 10 DMAs with Flu Activity

For month of February

Harrisonburg, Va. Clarksburg-Weston, W.Va. Charleston-Huntington, W.Va. Binghamton, N.Y. Bowling Green, Ky. San Angelo, Texas Oklahoma City, Okla. Abilene-Sweetwater, Texas Alexandria, La. Wichita Falls, Texas and Lawton, Okla.

Top 10 States with Flu Activity

For month of February

West Virginia Oklahoma Arkansas Kentucky Missouri Wyoming Iowa Kansas Illinois Mississippi

Launched six flu seasons ago, the Walgreens Flu Index is an online, interactive tool to view flu activity across markets and states in the U.S., including Puerto Rico. Each week, we analyze prescription data for antiviral medications used to treat influenza across thousands of Walgreens and Duane Reade locations nationwide. In addition to the top markets and states, the Flu Index also ranks the markets and states experiencing the greatest gains in activity on a week-over-week basis.

A new feature of the Walgreens Flu Index for the 2019-2020 season allows you to see how current flu activity compares to last season. February data shows flu activity across the country with the highest incidences in Eastern markets including: Harrisonburg, Va., Clarksburg-Weston, W.Va., Charleston-Huntington, W.Va., and Binghamton, N.Y. –a shift from this same time-frame last season where Texas markets topped flu activity.

The only thing predictable about the flu is that it’s unpredictable. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the best way to protect yourself and loved ones is by getting a flu shot every season, ideally before the flu starts to spread in your community. But now is as good a time as any-flu season can extend into the spring season.

Where to Find the Walgreens Flu Index

Weekly reports of the Walgreens Flu Index are available through an online, interactive map, which allows anyone to search and find information regarding the most current state of influenza in their community –to view the latest report, click here. In addition, monthly updates will be published to the Walgreens Newsroom.

What’s Our Methodology?

The Index is not intended to illustrate levels or severity of flu activity, but rather, based on this methodology, to show which populations are experiencing the highest incidence of influenza within the U.S. and Puerto Rico each week.

Data for the Walgreens Flu Index is analyzed at state and geographic market levels to measure absolute impact and incremental change of antiviral medications on a per store average basis, and does not include markets in which Walgreens has fewer than 10 retail locations.

To learn more about the flu vaccine, visit Walgreens.com/flu or talk to your local Walgreens pharmacist. Patients can also contact pharmacy professionals 24/7 through Pharmacy Chat available on Walgreens.com and the mobile app.