West Virginia – National Hunting & Fishing Days

Gov. Justice Announces National Hunting and Fishing Days Celebration to be held at Summit Bechtel Reserve Sept. 10-11

CHARLESTON, WV (STL.News) Gov. Jim Justice and the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) announced today that the annual National Hunting and Fishing Days Celebration will be held this Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 10-11, at the Summit Bechtel Reserve in Glen Jean, WV.

Outdoor enthusiasts are invited to the Summit Bechtel Reserve in Fayette County for West Virginia’s Celebration of the largest outdoor hunting and fishing show in the state.

“Hunting and fishing is a time-honored West Virginia tradition and it’s always an honor to highlight the beauty of our great state and to showcase the uniqueness of our one-of-a-kind Summit Bechtel Reserve,” Gov. Justice said. “Getting our kids involved helps ensure these traditions will be around for many years to come.”

West Virginia’s Celebration of National Hunting and Fishing Days, is aimed to incite interest in hunting, angling and wildlife viewing. This event gives the community an opportunity to learn about West Virginia wildlife management practices and outdoor recreation opportunities in a safe and hands-on environment. This event is the largest outdoor hunting and fishing show and will have presentations on Snakes, Falconry, Wilderness Search and Rescue, and a new Wild Game Cook Off!

ADMISSION AND TICKETS

BUY TICKETS

Tickets and camping packages are available for purchase here.

General Admission (Full Weekend): $10.00

Youth 10 and Under: Free (Accompanied by a paying adult)

Parking (Full Weekend): Free

Adventure activities and camping options are available for an extra fee.

EVENT SCHEDULE AND MAP

Find the full event schedule and map here.

VENDORS

NHFD 2022 Vendor Registration information can be accessed here.

The Outdoor Youth Challenge will take place Saturday and Sunday. Youth ages 6-18 may participate and will be eligible to win prizes, including a lifetime hunting and fishing license and hunting and fishing-related items. Additionally, youth 11-18 years of age who would like to compete can participate in five scored competitive events including casting for accuracy, archery, .22 rifle, muzzleloader and shotgun (skeet) shooting. Youths winning the junior group (ages 11-14) or senior group (ages 15-18) will win conservation camp scholarships each day and be recognized at the Sunday afternoon awards ceremony. You must complete at least ten (10) of the events to be eligible for the prize drawings. You must be present at the drawing to claim a prize.

Seminars on taxidermy, snakes, turkey calling, waterfowl hunting with dogs, training in hunter safety and other outdoor skills will be presented each day. The event is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

In addition to the National Hunting and Fishing Days celebration, the festival will have many hunting and fishing vendors, and opportunities for guests to enjoy ziplining, canopy tours, the third largest shooting sports range in the country, the second largest outdoor skatepark and more than 70 miles of bike and ATV trails.

This year at the Summit Bechtel Reserve, you can park and walk a short distance to our vendors or take a new loop shuttle to new and exciting youth challenge events. This shuttle will run from the Parking Area, Outdoor Youth Challenge, Shooting Range, and a stop at the GNCC racing event. Another shuttle will run to the Big Zipline and the Fork in the Road Diner. Shuttles will run constantly starting 8:30am until close.

Staff from the Division of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources, Law Enforcement and State Parks sections will be available throughout the weekend to assist visitors in learning skills and to answer any questions visitors may have.

