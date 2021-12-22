West Virginia Governor to hold Virtual Day of Prayer

Gov. Justice, religious leaders to hold virtual statewide Day of Prayer and Hope service Thursday, Dec. 23, at 10:00 a.m.

CHARLESTON, WV (STL.News) Governor Jim Justice and religious leaders from across the state will conduct a live, statewide Day of Prayer and Hope service tomorrow – Dec. 23, 2021 – at 10:00 a.m. to provide West Virginians an opportunity to come together in prayer during the holiday season to honor the more than 5,200 West Virginians who have been lost to COVID-19.

The service will be held by leaders from many different religious backgrounds, providing an opportunity for all West Virginians, no matter their religious denomination, to come together in a time of reflection and prayer.

The service will be held virtually and available for all West Virginians to watch live on television or online.