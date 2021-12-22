Politics

West Virginia Governor to hold Virtual Day of Prayer

December 22, 2021
Maryam Shah

Gov. Justice, religious leaders to hold virtual statewide Day of Prayer and Hope service Thursday, Dec. 23, at 10:00 a.m.

CHARLESTON, WV (STL.News) Governor Jim Justice and religious leaders from across the state will conduct a live, statewide Day of Prayer and Hope service tomorrow – Dec. 23, 2021 – at 10:00 a.m. to provide West Virginians an opportunity to come together in prayer during the holiday season to honor the more than 5,200 West Virginians who have been lost to COVID-19.

The service will be held by leaders from many different religious backgrounds, providing an opportunity for all West Virginians, no matter their religious denomination, to come together in a time of reflection and prayer.

The service will be held virtually and available for all West Virginians to watch live on television or online.