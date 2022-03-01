West Virginia Governor releases a video book reading

Gov. Justice releases book reading of “Take Me Home, Country Roads” for Read Across America Day

CHARLESTON, WV (STL.News) Governor Jim Justice today released a video book reading to all West Virginia schools in celebration of the upcoming Read Across America Day. The Governor chose “Take Me Home, Country Roads” – a children’s book adapted from the John Denver song of the same name and illustrated by Christopher Canyon.

National Read Across America Day is held each year on March 2 – the birthday of beloved children’s book author, Dr. Seuss. The day was established by the National Education Association in 1998 to get kids excited about reading. The month of March is also National Reading Month. School teachers across West Virginia are encouraged to join the celebration by reading to their students.

After his book reading, Gov. Justice spoke directly to West Virginia students.

“We had plenty of different books to choose from, but I picked this one because it connects us to our home,” Gov. Justice said. “I ask our children in West Virginia to always remember home, always remember just how great this state really is, and always remember all those around you that love you.

“Be proud of who you are,” Gov. Justice continued. “Be proud that you are in the best state; the state that people have begun to envy as the diamond in the rough that they missed; the state where people work hard and know the difference between right and wrong.

“God gave us this beautiful state and John Denver gave us this incredible song, and both give us memories that will last forever.”