West Virginia Governor on death of Kristofer L. Ball

Governor and First Lady Justice issue statement on death of coal miner in Kanawha County

CHARLESTON, WV (STL.News) Governor Jim Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice issued the following statement today after learning of the death of a coal miner in Kanawha County.

Kristofer L. Ball, of Hart, WV, was fatally injured Thursday evening at Blackhawk Mining’s Coalburg Tunnel Mine, located in Kanawha County. Ball was 34 years old.

“All the miners across our great state are absolute heroes,” Gov. Justice said. “We should be eternally grateful to this young man, to his incredible family, and to all of our coal miners across our state. I will promise you that Cathy and I will continue to keep this young man and his loved ones in our prayers and I ask all West Virginians to join us.”

