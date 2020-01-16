West Virginia Governor Justice proclaims Hunger Free West Virginia Day; highlights $6 million in proposed funding to help fight hunger

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

CHARLESTON, WV (STL.News) In recognition of the efforts being made across the state to end hunger in West Virginia, Governor Jim Justice hosted a ceremony at the State Capitol Building in Charleston today to issue a proclamation designating Jan. 14, 2020 as Hunger Free West Virginia Day.

Click here to view the proclamation

During the event, the Governor recognized members of Mountaineer Food Bank and Facing Hunger Foodbank in attendance.

“I commend you on all you’re doing,” Gov. Justice said. “I am so proud because what you’re doing is touching so many lives it’s unbelievable. Your effort brings joy beyond belief.”

Tuesday’s ceremony came on the heels of Gov. Justice’s 2020 State of the State address, where the Governor announced a budget proposal containing $6 million in funding to help fight hunger in West Virginia.

Gov. Justice’s budget calls for $1 million to go toward providing additional resources for West Virginia food banks, $2 million to go to the Department of Education’s Backpack Programs to ensure school children have food to take home with them on the weekends, and $3 million for the Bureau of Senior Services to fund the Senior Nutrition Program to help make sure no senior goes hungry.

“It just makes such common sense when you think about it,” Gov. Justice said. “We have too many West Virginians, especially our kids and seniors that are really and truly going hungry and we need to do absolutely everything and anything we can to help.”