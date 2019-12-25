West Virginia Governor Jim Justice issue statement on death of coal miner, Raymond Leonard Starkey Jr. in Marshall County

CHARLESTON, WV (STL.News) West Virginia Governor Jim Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice issued the following statement today after learning of the death of a miner in Marshall County. Raymond Leonard Starkey Jr., 21, of New Martinsville, was fatally injured late Monday afternoon while helping to repair a beltline at Murray Energy’s Marshall County Coal Company Mine near Cameron.

“Cathy and I are deeply saddened to learn that we lost a dedicated, hard-working West Virginia coal miner yesterday evening. We ask all West Virginians to join us in praying for Raymond’s family, his friends, and the entire coal mining community. This is especially devastating news to learn on Christmas Eve, but we know that West Virginians will come together during this tragedy and surround his family with love and support.”

Eugene White, Director of the West Virginia Office of Miners’ Health, Safety, and Training is at the scene.​