West Virginia Governor announces appointments

Gov. Justice makes history; announces first-ever appointments to WV Intermediate Court of Appeals

CHARLESTON, WV (STL.News) Governor Jim Justice made history today when he announced the first-ever appointees to the newly created West Virginia Intermediate Court of Appeals during a virtual press conference at the State Capitol.

Gov. Justice appointed Thomas E. Scarr of Huntington for a term of two-and-a-half years, Daniel W. Greear of Charleston for a term of four-and-a-half years, and Donald A. Nickerson Jr. of Wheeling for a term of six-and-a-half years.

The appointments were made with the assistance of the Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission, which, statutorily, must receive applications, perform interviews, and provide a list of potential appointees to the Governor, from which he picks.

After several prior attempts over many years failed to establish such a court in West Virginia, the WV Intermediate Court of Appeals was successfully created during the 2021 Regular Legislative Session by the passage of Senate Bill 275, which was signed into law by Gov. Justice in April 2021.

A total of 25 individuals applied to fill the three seats on the WV Intermediate Court of Appeals.

The three newly appointed judges must be confirmed by the West Virginia Senate.

Once the confirmation process is complete, the panel of judges will assume their duties by July 1, 2022.