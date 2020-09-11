West Virginia First Lady Cathy Justice accepts $25,000 check from DTE Energy in support of Communities In Schools program

SOUTHSIDE, WV (STL.News) West Virginia First Lady Cathy Justice joined Deputy State Superintendent of Schools Michele Blatt to accept a $25,000 check from DTE Energy at the Governor’s Mansion in Charleston.

“I’m very proud of DTE Energy for stepping up and investing in our most valuable resource: the children of West Virginia,” First Lady Justice said. “Communities In Schools is a data driven dropout prevention program, with a focus on achieving 100 percent graduation rates. Having DTE support us is truly wonderful. Communities In Schools West Virginia is hopeful this will inspire others to do the same.”

Communities In Schools aims to forge community partnerships and bring resources into schools to help remove barriers to student learning with a goal of keeping all students in school and ultimately graduating.

First Lady Justice and Gov. Jim Justice started CIS in three counties in 2018. Since then, the program has expanded to 23 counties, serving more than 30,000 students in 109 schools across the state.

“We are so thankful to DTE for recognizing the importance of education and supporting our students,” Deputy Superintendent Blatt said. “This contribution will enable numerous resources for our schools and have a lasting, positive impact on the lives of our students.”

DTE Midstream’s Link Lateral and Gathering system consists of the Appalachia Gathering System (AGS) and Stonewall Gas Gathering (SGG). This system includes a high-pressure header system which connects to two interstate pipelines, Texas Eastern Pipeline to the north and Columbia Pipeline to the south, as well as various in-field gathering systems, supporting many of the largest producers in the SW Marcellus and the dry Utica. AGS is wholly owned and operated by DTE while SGG is majority owned and operated by DTE. Link is operated out of DTE Midstream’s Morgantown office.

The DTE Energy Foundation supports programs that provide hands-on, real-world education and job opportunities that prepare and motivate underserved youth and adults, differently-abled individuals, veterans, returning citizens, and other community members.

