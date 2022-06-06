West Virginia – $5.4 million Community Corrections Grant

Gov. Justice awards over $5.4 million in West Virginia Community Corrections Grant awards

CHARLESTON, WV (STL.News) Governor Jim Justice announced today that he has awarded $5,417,061.00 in West Virginia Community Corrections Grant Program funds to 30 projects. These funds will be used to assist local communities in the establishment and continued operation of community corrections programs.

The West Virginia Community Corrections Grant Program is intended to provide a means for communities to develop, establish, and maintain community-based corrections programs to provide the judicial system with sentencing alternatives for those offenders who may require less than institutional custody. These funds are administered by the Justice and Community Services section of the West Virginia Division of Administrative Services.

Funds were awarded to the following:

BERKELEY COUNTY

Berkeley County Council

$244,000.00

These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Berkeley County.

DODDRIDGE COUNTY

Doddridge County Commission

$52,500.00

These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Doddridge County.

FAYETTE COUNTY

Fayette County Commission

$196,280.00

These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Fayette County.

GREENBRIER COUNTY

Greenbrier County Commission

$260,000.00

These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Greenbrier County.

HAMPSHIRE, HARDY & PENDLETON COUNTIES

Hampshire County Commission

$190,000.00

These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Hampshire, Hardy, and Pendleton Counties.

HARRISON COUNTY

Harrison County Commission

$100,000.00

These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Harrison County.

JEFFERSON COUNTY

Jefferson County Commission

$155,000.00

These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Jefferson County.

KANAWHA COUNTY

Kanawha County Commission

$155,000.00

These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Kanawha County.

LOGAN, BOONE, LINCOLN & MINGO COUNTIES

Logan County Commission

$475,000.00

These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Logan, Boone, Lincoln, and Mingo Counties.

MARION COUNTY

Marion County Commission

$120,000.00

These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Marion County.

MARSHALL, BROOKE, HANCOCK, OHIO, TYLER & WETZEL COUNTIES

Marshall County Commission

$300,000.00

These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Marshall, Brooke, Hancock, Ohio, Tyler, and Wetzel Counties.

MASON COUNTY

Mason County Commission

$134,522.00

These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Mason County.

MCDOWELL COUNTY

McDowell County Commission

$125,000.00

These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in McDowell County.

MERCER COUNTY

Mercer County Commission

$287,500.00

These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Mercer County.

MINERAL & GRANT COUNTIES

Mineral County Commission

$190,000.00

These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Mineral and Grant Counties.

MONONGALIA COUNTY

Monongalia County Commission

$190,000.00

These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Monongalia County.

MORGAN COUNTY

Morgan County Commission

$120,000.00

These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Morgan County.

NICHOLAS COUNTY

Nicholas County Commission

$103,982.00

These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Nicholas County.

POCAHONTAS COUNTY

Pocahontas County Commission

$51,000.00

These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Pocahontas County.

PRESTON COUNTY

Preston County Commission

$100,000.00

These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Preston County

PUTNAM COUNTY

Putnam County Commission

$130,000.00

These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Putnam County.

RALEIGH COUNTY

Raleigh County Commission

$192,277.00

These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Raleigh County.

RANDOLPH COUNTY

Randolph County Commission

$100,000.00

These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Randolph County.

SUMMERS & MONROE COUNTIES

Summers County Commission

$115,000.00

These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Summers and Monroe Counties.

TAYLOR & BARBOUR COUNTIES

Taylor County Commission

$120,000.00

These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Taylor and Barbour Counties.

TUCKER COUNTY

Tucker County Commission

$148,000.00

These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Tucker County.

UPSHUR & LEWIS COUNTIES

Upshur County Commission

$161,500.00

These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Upshur and Lewis Counties.

WAYNE & CABELL COUNTIES

Wayne County Commission

$450,000.00

These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Wayne and Cabell Counties.

WOOD, JACKSON, ROANE, PLEASANTS & RITCHIE COUNTIES

Wood County Commission

$320,500.00

These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Wood, Jackson, Roane, Pleasants, and Ritchie Counties.

WYOMING COUNTY

Wyoming County Commission

$130,000.00

These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Wyoming County.