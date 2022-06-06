West Virginia – $5.4 million Community Corrections Grant

Gov. Justice awards over $5.4 million in West Virginia Community Corrections Grant awards
CHARLESTON, WV (STL.News) Governor Jim Justice announced today that he has awarded $5,417,061.00 in West Virginia Community Corrections Grant Program funds to 30 projects. These funds will be used to assist local communities in the establishment and continued operation of community corrections programs.
The West Virginia Community Corrections Grant Program is intended to provide a means for communities to develop, establish, and maintain community-based corrections programs to provide the judicial system with sentencing alternatives for those offenders who may require less than institutional custody. These funds are administered by the Justice and Community Services section of the West Virginia Division of Administrative Services.
Funds were awarded to the following:
BERKELEY COUNTY
Berkeley County Council
$244,000.00
These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Berkeley County.
DODDRIDGE COUNTY
Doddridge County Commission
$52,500.00
These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Doddridge County.
FAYETTE COUNTY
Fayette County Commission
$196,280.00
These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Fayette County.
GREENBRIER COUNTY
Greenbrier County Commission
$260,000.00
These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Greenbrier County.
HAMPSHIRE, HARDY & PENDLETON COUNTIES
Hampshire County Commission
$190,000.00
These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Hampshire, Hardy, and Pendleton Counties.
HARRISON COUNTY
Harrison County Commission
$100,000.00
These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Harrison County.
JEFFERSON COUNTY
Jefferson County Commission
$155,000.00
These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Jefferson County.
KANAWHA COUNTY
Kanawha County Commission
$155,000.00
These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Kanawha County.
LOGAN, BOONE, LINCOLN & MINGO COUNTIES
Logan County Commission
$475,000.00
These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Logan, Boone, Lincoln, and Mingo Counties.
MARION COUNTY
Marion County Commission
$120,000.00
These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Marion County.
MARSHALL, BROOKE, HANCOCK, OHIO, TYLER & WETZEL COUNTIES
Marshall County Commission
$300,000.00
These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Marshall, Brooke, Hancock, Ohio, Tyler, and Wetzel Counties.
MASON COUNTY
Mason County Commission
$134,522.00
These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Mason County.
MCDOWELL COUNTY
McDowell County Commission
$125,000.00
These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in McDowell County.
MERCER COUNTY
Mercer County Commission
$287,500.00
These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Mercer County.
MINERAL & GRANT COUNTIES
Mineral County Commission
$190,000.00
These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Mineral and Grant Counties.
MONONGALIA COUNTY
Monongalia County Commission
$190,000.00
These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Monongalia County.
MORGAN COUNTY
Morgan County Commission
$120,000.00
These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Morgan County.
NICHOLAS COUNTY
Nicholas County Commission
$103,982.00
These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Nicholas County.
POCAHONTAS COUNTY
Pocahontas County Commission
$51,000.00
These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Pocahontas County.
PRESTON COUNTY
Preston County Commission
$100,000.00
These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Preston County
PUTNAM COUNTY
Putnam County Commission
$130,000.00
These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Putnam County.
RALEIGH COUNTY
Raleigh County Commission
$192,277.00
These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Raleigh County.
RANDOLPH COUNTY
Randolph County Commission
$100,000.00
These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Randolph County.
SUMMERS & MONROE COUNTIES
Summers County Commission
$115,000.00
These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Summers and Monroe Counties.
TAYLOR & BARBOUR COUNTIES
Taylor County Commission
$120,000.00
These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Taylor and Barbour Counties.
TUCKER COUNTY
Tucker County Commission
$148,000.00
These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Tucker County.
UPSHUR & LEWIS COUNTIES
Upshur County Commission
$161,500.00
These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Upshur and Lewis Counties.
WAYNE & CABELL COUNTIES
Wayne County Commission
$450,000.00
These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Wayne and Cabell Counties.
WOOD, JACKSON, ROANE, PLEASANTS & RITCHIE COUNTIES
Wood County Commission
$320,500.00
These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Wood, Jackson, Roane, Pleasants, and Ritchie Counties.
WYOMING COUNTY
Wyoming County Commission
$130,000.00
These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Wyoming County.