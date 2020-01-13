West Haven Man Don Meeker Involved in Meriden Carjacking Sentenced to More Than 6 Years in Federal Prison

(STL.News) – John H. Durham, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, announced that Don Meeker, 33, of West Haven, was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge Vanessa L. Bryant in Hartford to 73 months of imprisonment, followed by four years of supervised release, for his role in a Meriden carjacking

According to the evidence presented during Meeker’s trial, on January 1, 2016, two men from out of state who were driving a rented 2015 Volkswagen Passat were victims of an armed carjacking in the vicinity of Hobart Street and Myrtle Street in Meriden. The victims reported that they had asked an individual, later identified as Kyle Valentine, for directions at a gas station. Valentine told the victims to follow a car in which Valentine was a passenger. After traveling a few minutes, the car stopped. Valentine and Elbert Llorrens then exited the car and approached the Passat. Llorens pointed a handgun at one of the victims who was sitting in the passenger seat of the car, opened the door and stated “I want everything.” The victims exited the car and Llorens and Valentine stole their wallets and cell phones and then drove away in the Passat.

The investigation revealed that Meeker drove the car that the carjacking victims followed, and that Meeker provided the handgun to Llorens. After the robbery, Meeker, Llorens and Valentine spilt the money stolen from the victims.

On December 12, 2017, a jury found Meeker guilty of one count of taking a motor vehicle from a person by force and violence or by intimidation.

Llorens and Valentine, both of New Haven, previously pleaded guilty and have been sentenced.

This matter was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the East Haven, Meriden, Milford, New Haven and West Haven Police Departments. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Douglas P. Morabito and Patrick F. Caruso.

