West Carrolton man Robert L. Hudson sentenced to 16 years in prison

(STL.News) – Robert L. Hudson, 36, of West Carrolton, was sentenced in U.S. District Court to 192 months in prison for receiving child pornography.
According to court documents, Hudson used a Kik messenger account to receive and distribute child pornography files from others.
Hudson also used the online account to communicate with other users about child sexual exploitation.
In one such conversation, Hudson stated he had viewed child pornography with babies as young as six months old. Hudson also indicated in the conversation that he had engaged in sexual activities with a 12-year-old boy.
Hudson and the other user discussed options for finding and abusing young boys, including ways to “lure them in.”
Hudson was charged by criminal complaint in March 2019 and pleaded guilty in February 2020.
David M. DeVillers, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio, and Chris Hoffman, Special Agent in Charge, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Cincinnati Division, announced the sentence imposed by U.S. District Court Judge Walter H. Rice. Assistant Deputy Criminal Chief Laura Clemmens is representing the United States in this case.
Calaveras County Man Raymond Cawthorne Sentenced for Embezzling Housing Assistance Program Funds (STL.News) – Raymond…
(STL.News) – A federal jury on Monday convicted a Moiese man accused of sexually abusing…
(STL.News) – Kristopher Meacham, 29, of Gary, Indiana, was sentenced by United States District Court…
Raleigh, NC (STL.News) On Thursday, Ronnie Bescher of Randleman found himself the lucky winner of a Cash 5…
Oakland County Teacher Wins 2020 Educator of the Year Award and $10,000 Prize from the…
TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Mary Bowen, of Largo, claimed the sixth $2 million…