West Carrolton man Robert L. Hudson sentenced to 16 years in prison for receiving images of sexual abuse of children

(STL.News) – Robert L. Hudson, 36, of West Carrolton, was sentenced in U.S. District Court to 192 months in prison for receiving child pornography.

According to court documents, Hudson used a Kik messenger account to receive and distribute child pornography files from others.

Hudson also used the online account to communicate with other users about child sexual exploitation.

In one such conversation, Hudson stated he had viewed child pornography with babies as young as six months old.  Hudson also indicated in the conversation that he had engaged in sexual activities with a 12-year-old boy.

Hudson and the other user discussed options for finding and abusing young boys, including ways to “lure them in.”

Hudson was charged by criminal complaint in March 2019 and pleaded guilty in February 2020.

David M. DeVillers, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio, and Chris Hoffman, Special Agent in Charge, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Cincinnati Division, announced the sentence imposed by U.S. District Court Judge Walter H. Rice. Assistant Deputy Criminal Chief Laura Clemmens is representing the United States in this case.

2 hours ago

