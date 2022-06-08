Wendy Sherman’s Meeting with Ukrainian Minister

Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Senik

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met today with Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Dmytro Senik in Seoul. The Deputy Secretary emphasized the United States’ robust, continued support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of Russia’s unprovoked aggression. The Deputy Secretary provided an update on U.S. assistance to Ukraine, including security, humanitarian, and economic assistance, as well as budgetary support and aid for long-term efforts. Deputy Secretary Sherman and Deputy Foreign Minister Senik also discussed the impact of Russia’s brutal war of aggression on global food security and our commitment to getting Ukraine’s grain to international markets.