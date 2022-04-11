Wendy Sherman’s Meeting with UK Minister

Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with UK Minister for Europe and North America Cleverly

The US Department of State released the following statement:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met with UK Minister of State for Europe and North America James Cleverly today in Washington. Deputy Secretary Sherman and Minister Cleverly continued close U.S.-UK coordination to hold the Kremlin accountable for its brutal atrocities in Putin’s unprovoked and unjustified war against Ukraine. The Deputy Secretary and Minister Cleverly also discussed bilateral cooperation to support South Caucasus peace and reconciliation efforts.